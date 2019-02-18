After triggering a surge in new homes and commercial development along LPGA Boulevard, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is now turning its sights on Daytona Beach's downtown and beachside.

The company recently submitted preliminary plans to the city for two major projects that could transform Daytona Beach's historic business district as well as its beachside tourism district.

The first, code-named "Project Delta," is a redevelopment project that could bring 300 "luxury" apartments, a grocery store, street-front restaurants and shops and a parking garage to the downtown property Consolidated-Tomoka owns where First Baptist Church is currently located.

The other, with the simple working title "Main Street Mixed-Use," would redevelop a city-owned parking lot directly south of the Ocean Center convention complex. The project calls for building a high-rise that would include street-front retail, a parking garage and either apartments or condominiums, along with a covered pedestrian overpass connecting the Ocean Center and the Hilton.

Consolidated-Tomoka is a Daytona Beach-based real estate investment company whose sales of land in the area surrounding the Interstate 95/LPGA Boulevard interchange in recent years have become the sites of new home communities such as Latitude Margaritaville and ICI Homes' Mosaic, as well as Tanger Outlets mall, Tomoka Town Center and the Trader Joe's distribution center.

The company recently commissioned a nationally recognized architecture firm to create conceptual plans for both Project Delta and the Main Street mixed-use project.

Daytona Beach City Manager Jim Chisholm unveiled conceptual renderings of the two projects at a Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast event last week at the clubhouse at LPGA International.

"It could be the catalyst for more projects," he told the gathering.

Both potential projects would be built by third-party developers, which in the case of Project Delta could end up co-owning the property along with Consolidated-Tomoka.

John Albright, the president and CEO of Consolidated-Tomoka, stressed that there are no guarantees that either project will be built.

"We are hopeful that we can be successful in assisting the city in having these dynamic developments lead the way as catalysts to create much needed housing in the urban cores to bring back both a vibrant downtown and (beachside) Main Street where people can live/work," he wrote in an email.

"These renderings are just that — images that show potential developments which can, and most likely will, change depending on many factors," he added.

Project Delta

Consolidated-Tomoka is looking to partner with a yet to be determined developer to redevelop the soon-to-be former First Baptist buildings on the downtown block bordered by West International Speedway Boulevard on the south, Ridgewood Avenue on the west, Bay Street on the north and Palmetto Avenue on the east.

The church plans to vacate the buildings, which it sold last year to Consolidated-Tomoka, later this year when its new campus across town on Tomoka Farms Road has been completed.

Consolidated-Tomoka last year also acquired several other properties on the block, including the former First Methodist church building on the corner of Bay and Palmetto, and a former stand-alone restaurant building on the corner of Ridgewood and Bay. Those properties have already been cleared.

The conceptual plan for Project Delta calls for developing a five-story "Class A" apartment building on the corner of Bay and Palmetto as well as a multi-story parking garage at Ridgewood and Bay, with both structures connected by a covered pedestrian overpass. The buildings would include street-level retail shops.

The renderings also show a grocery store that would be on the corner of West International Speedway Boulevard and Palmetto, as well as two stand-alone restaurants, one located along Ridgewood, between the existing Popeye's fast-food restaurant and Becks office building.

Chisholm told the chamber gathering that Project Delta could eventually be expanded to include properties on two other downtown blocks: the one immediately east of the First Baptist block as well as the block immediately northeast of it.

Consolidated-Tomoka recently purchased the former Carousel Antiques property which fronts Beach Street, just north of West International Speedway Boulevard, but most of that block as well as the block to the north of it are owned by Burgoyne Properties.

"We do not (own) nor do we have under contract the land on Beach Street (with the exception of the former Carousel Antiques building) so I cannot comment on that," Albright said.

Consolidated-Tomoka, a public company, has repeatedly stated in its earnings reports its desire to capitalize on the opportunities it sees to redevelop land near Brown & Brown's planned 11-story headquarters on North Beach Street, which is expected to bring at least 700 professional workers to downtown Daytona Beach when it opens in late 2020.

Main Street project

Consolidated-Tomoka's conceptual plans to redevelop the city-owned block currently used as overflow parking for the Hilton include 16,000 square feet of street-front retail along Auditorium Boulevard directly facing the Ocean Center, a four- to five-story parking garage, and above it an apartment or condo tower potentially rising an additional 18 stories.

Included in the redevelopment project would be a covered pedestrian overpass extending over A1A to connect the Ocean Center and the Hilton, but not the new mixed-use complex.

The city-owned Hilton parking lot is on the block bordered by Auditorium Boulevard on the north, Coates Street on the east, Grandview Avenue on the west, and Main Street on the south. The proposed mixed-use project would not affect the existing storefront buildings along Main Street.

"The big issue for that site is that Hilton has a long-term lease on the lot for parking, thus any development would need to have a very large garage to incorporate the parking for the Hilton and provide parking for the apartments and provide additional public parking," Albright said.

"We are showing a (pedestrian) bridge over A1A, which would provide the connectivity of the convention center to the Hilton without convention attendees having to navigate crossing A1A and being subjected to the elements," he added.

"This is something both the city and the Hilton would like to have," Albright said. "It would enhance the convention visitor experience. Whomever will develop the city site would most likely wrap this (a pedestrian overpass) into the project."

Albright ruled out the possibility of the Main Street project having a hotel, instead of apartments.

"Last thing Daytona needs is another hotel," he wrote in an email. "The (area's current overall hotel) room rates are way too low to justify anything but a limited-service type hotel."

He added, "Daytona needs people living beachside to make restaurants and stores more viable."

Reactions

Chisholm said both Project Delta and the Main Street mixed-use project will require "a partnership" effort of the city, Volusia County and private-sector developers.

"It only works if we're all working together," he told the chamber gathering.

Daytona Regional Chamber CEO Nancy Keefer said she was excited to learn about the projects.

"We need residents to help our downtown shops and restaurants thrive," she said of Project Delta. She added that she welcomed anything that could help revitalize the city's beachside as well.

Tim Riddle, deputy director of the Ocean Center, said, "Anytime you have a major development with several components (residential, retail, parking, etc.) in close proximity to the Ocean Center it's a positive addition to the environment. That additional activity will in turn likely spur even more retail, restaurants and nearby amenities that will appeal to convention-goers as much as local users."

As far as the proposed pedestrian overpass to connect the Ocean Center and the Hilton, Riddle said, "The Ocean Center design includes a landing on the second level that was always intended to allow a tie-in with a hotel and/or other developments so we have the 'plug and play' capability with regard to such a feature."

Tony Grippa, a former Brown & Brown executive who chaired a county-commissioned Beachside Redevelopment Committee, applauded Consolidated-Tomoka's efforts to jump-start the revitalization of the city's beachside tourism district.

"This is a real commitment by Consolidated-Tomoka," he said. "Any (capital) investment in that area is crucial to the future of Daytona Beach, which is the brand for Volusia County. We have to ensure yet again that we become the World's Greatest Beach."