Senior menu

These meals will be provided by Marion Senior Services, 1101 SW 20th Court, Ocala. Lunch delivered by Meals on Wheels and served at congregate sites; dinner at Marion Senior Services. Call 620-3501.

Monday: Chili dog, corn, onion, fruit and low-fat milk

Tuesday: Pork chop patty with gravy, potato onion souffle, peas and carrots, biscuit, pineapple and low-fat milk

Wednesday: Chicken parmesan, pasta with marinara, spinach, roll, mandarin oranges and low-fat milk

Thursday: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, pears and low-fat milk

Friday: Tuna pasta salad, carrot salad, peas and cheese salad, whole-grain bread, applesauce and fat-free chocolate milk

FDOT signs

The Florida Department of Transportation will install dynamic message signs on Interstate 75 as part of a statewide intelligent transportation system initiative. Minimal traffic impacts are anticipated for the duration of the nearly one-year long, $1 million project. Sign locations in Marion County are before the exits for State Road 326 (Exit 358) and County Road 318 (Exit 368) in north and southbound directions. This week, the contractor will start drilling shafts for sign bases/poles. Outside shoulder closures are possible 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spelling bee

The Marion County Spelling Bee will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Marion Technical Institute, 1614 E. Fort king St., Ocala. Free. Call 236-0593 or visit spellingbee.com.

Horse shows

Equestrian events will be held Thursday-Sunday at the Florida Horse Park, 11008 S. County Road 475, Ocala. They are hosted by the Florida Cutting Horse Association, Sunshine Region Pony Club Dressage Rally and WDAA/USEF Ocala Western Dressage Series II. Visit flhorsepark.com.

Winter meet

The 2019 Antique Automobile Club of America Winter Meet will be open to the public 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the College of Central Florida, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. Free admission. Call 237-5332.

Scholarship benefit

The Marion County Chapter of the Florida A & M University National Alumni Association will host its annual scholarship benefit dinner at 7 p.m. March 9 at One Health Center, 1714 SW 17th St., Ocala. Greg Coleman is the keynote speaker. He spent 12 years in the National Football League as a punter with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins. His distinctions include Florida A&M University Football Hall of fame, State of Florida Track & Field Hall of Fame, All-Time Black College Football Team, chairman of the Minnesota Vikings Alumni Association, member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, co-founder of the Pepsi Minority Golf Tournament and founder of The Greg Coleman Celebrity Golf Tournament. For tickets, call 757-871-9039.