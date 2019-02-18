THIS WEEK

Book drive: Goodwill’s BookWorks Childhood Literacy Program, through March 15, all Goodwill locations. Visit goodwill-suncoast.org or email bookworks@goodwill-suncoast.com. Donate children’s books in good condition or make donation to purchase books for program; benefits local children.

Charity Euchre Tournament: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mojo Grill, 2015 SW 17th St., Ocala. $10 per person or $20 per team. Benefits Feed the Need.

The Edge Effect: “Icons: The Show!”: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala. $33. Visit reillyartscenter.com. Songs by artists such as Frank Sinatra, Chicago, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Elton John and others; benefits Cornerstone School.

Trinity Catholic Winter Carnival: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Trinity Catholic High School, 2600 SW 42nd St., Ocala. Unlimited wristbands (Thursday and Sunday) $30. Visit DreamlandAmusements.com. Rides, games, food and more; benefits the school.

Men’s Fashion Show: GFWC Greater Ocala Woman’s Club, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Ocala Marion County Association of Realtors, 3105 NE 14th St., Ocala. $25. Call 624-2175 or 513-315-1663. “Heart of a Hero”; local heroes model; benefits local charities.

"Elvis: Promised Land" performed by Cote Deonath: 7:15 p.m. Thursday, the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE 9th St., Ocala. $15-$35; $50 VIP. Visit reillyartscenter.com/events. Kick-off for Habitat for Humanity of Marion County’s annual Strawberry Festival; benefits Habitat for Humanity.

Veterans Stand Down: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Veterans Helping Veterans, 2730 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Suite 200, Ocala. Call 857-1126. Information about benefits, housing assistance, healthcare, employment, personal items and more.

Book sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dunnellon Public Library, 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon. $4 per bag Feb. 22; $2 per bag Feb. 23. Call 438-2530.

Chicken dinner: 4-6 p.m. Friday, St. Mark's, 1839 NE Eighth Ave., Ocala. $7. Call 369-5904. Benefits ministries.

Pancake breakfast: Boys & Girls Clubs of Marion County, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Silver Springs Shores Presbyterian Church Gymnasium, 674 Silver Road, Ocala. $5. Visit bgcofmarion.com. Benefits youth programs.

Yard sale: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Moose Lodge 2356, 10411 SW 100th St., Dunnellon. Call 854-2200. Benefits community charities.

Open house and tack sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Horse Protection Association of Florida, 20690 NW 130th Ave., Shiloh. Visit hpaf.org. Raise funds for rescued horses.

Jacked Up for a Cause: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Beef O’Brady’s, 11100 SW 93rd Court Road, Suite 12, Ocala. Call 465-7473. Bring tissues, nonperishable food, paper towels, Clorox wipes to benefit the Skill Day Center in Ocala.

Furball Fundraiser: VOCAL, 6 p.m. Saturday, Golden Ocala Golf and Equestrian Club, 8300 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala. $125 (advance only). Visit vocalforpets.org. Dinner, gaming, entertainment, silent auction and more.

UPCOMING

King of the Wing: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 26, Southeastern Livestock Pavilion, 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala. Pre-order: $25, $15 children; day of: $35, $25 children. Call 387-2210 or visit mcarc.com. Wings, beverages, entertainment and more; benefits ARC Marion.

White elephant sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 1 and 2, Fort King Presbyterian Church, 13 NE 36th Ave., Ocala. Call 694-3437. Benefits local charities.

Special Kids Classic Golf Tournament: 8 a.m. start March 2, Country Club of Ocala, 6823 SE 12th Circle, Ocala. Registration required. Visit tlcocala.org. Golf, food, raffles, prizes and more; benefits Transitions Life Center and Community Inc.

Strawberry Jam 5K: 8 a.m. March 2, McPherson Governmental Complex, 315 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. $30 until Feb. 22; $35 after Feb. 22; registration required. Visit strawberryjam5k.itsyourrace.com. Benefits Habitat for Humanity.

IDidAHike: 8-11 a.m. registration March 2, Spirit of the Suwannee Campground and Music Park, 3076 95th Drive, Live Oak. $20. 11-mile hike on Florida Trail; benefits maintaining and preservation of trail.

White elephant sale: 8 a.m.-noon March 2, Forest Community Center, 777 S. County Road 314A, Ocklawaha. Benefits Friends of Forest Public Library.

Market Day: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 2, Anthony Elementary School, 9501 NE Jacksonville Road, Anthony. Various vendors, food, activities and more; benefits the school.

Habitat Strawberry Festival: 9 a.m. March 2, McPherson Governmental Complex, 315 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Visit habitatocala.org/strawberry-festival. Entertainment, food, activities, car show, vendors and more; benefits Habitat for Humanity.

Williston on Wheels: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 2, Williston Municipal Airport, 1800 SW 19th Ave., Williston. Call 816-0408. Car show; benefits Friends of Williston Police Department Inc.

Sunday Afternoon Musicale: 4 p.m. March 3, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 7171 SW State Road 200, Ocala. Donations taken. Call 419-8796. Solos, duets and ensembles; benefits music ministry.

Food pantry: 9 a.m.-noon March 6, Church of the Advent, 11251 SW County Road 484, Dunnellon. Free. Call 465-7272.

High School Scholarship Drive: 5-7 p.m. March 8, Rainbow Springs Artist Cooperative, 20804 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon. $10. Visit rainbowspringsart.com. Shop, raffles, refreshments and more.

Community breakfast: Men's Fellowship, 7:30-9:30 a.m. March 9, Ocala West United Methodist Church, 9330 SW 105th St., Ocala. $6. Call 854-9550. Benefits local charities.

Arnette House Benefit and Auction: 5:30-10 p.m. March 9, Hilton Ocala, 3600 SW 36th Ave., Ocala. $50. Visit arnettehouse.org or call 622-4432 ext. 231. Disco themed; '70s foods, games, live and silent auctions, disco dancing and more.

Car cruise-in: 6-8 p.m. March 9, 3711 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Free. Call 625-7122. Bring non-perishable food for the needy.

Ocala Jazz Society: 2 p.m. March 17, VFW Post 4781, 9401 SW 110th St., Ocala. $3 donation benefits Hospice of Marion County. Call 237-0234. Jazz, big band, Dixieland and more.

Poetry open mic: 2 p.m. March 17, Rainbow Springs Artist Cooperative, 20804 Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon. $3. Email dunnellonpoetry@gmail.com, visit facebook.com/dunnellonpoetry or call 346-4233.

Heston's Heroes 5K Run/Walk, Virtual 5K and Fun Run: 7 a.m. March 30, Baseline Road Trailhead Park, 4255 SE 58th Ave., Ocala. $15 fun run, $25 5K and Virtual Run and $30 10K. Visit hestonsheroes5k.itsyourrace.com. 5K run/walk, fun run, vendors, food trucks and more; fundraiser and bone marrow drive.

OaSB Superhero Autism Walk: 9:30 a.m. March 30, Sholom Park, 7110 SW 80th Ave., Ocala. $15. Call 462-0168 or visit outreachautismservicesnetwork.com/super-hero-autism-walk. Dress as a superhero; costume contest, walk, entertainment, food, drinks and more; benefits local autism services.

SUPPLIES SOUGHT:

• Ocala Punky Moms collect feminine hygiene products for "Period Packs" distributed to local schools and shelters year-round. The group seeks donations of maxi pads, tampons, panty liners and baby wipes. Email punkymomsocala@gmail.com.