* Marion County Development Review Committee: 9 a.m., Marion County Office of the County Engineer, Building 1 Conference Room, 412 SE 25th Ave., Ocala. Call 671-8686 or visit marioncountyfl.org.

Great Backyard Bird Count: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Silver Springs State Park, 5656 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Silver Springs. Free. Visit audubon.org.

Bingo: Doors open 9 a.m., 11 a.m. bingo starts,, Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781, 9401 SW 110th St., Ocala. Call 873-4781. Lunch offered 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Shining Sneakers: 9-10 a.m., E.D. Croskey Recreational Center, 1510 NW Fourth St., Ocala. Free; registration required on site. Call 401-3920. Low-impact cardio walking program.

Monday Morning Mini-Workshops with Milly Sheffer: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays through March 18, Brick City Center for the Arts, 23 SW Broadway St., Ocala. $25 per session. Email mmsheffer@yahoo.com. Painting in oils; all skill levels welcome; bring supplies and portable easel.

Creative Composition and Mixed Media Merriment: Master the Possibilities, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Feb. 20, Studios on the Square, Circle Square Commons, 8405 SW 80th St. Ocala. $345; registration required. Call 861-9751 or visit masterthepossibilities.org. Three-day art workshop with Kathie George.

LifeSouth Bloodmobile: Call 622-3544.

* Walgreen's, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 4920 SE Abshire Road, Belleview

* Publix Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 2575 SW 42nd St., Ocala

* Lions Club of McIntosh, 4:30-7:30 p.m., 5965 Ave. F, McIntosh

Book sale: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fort McCoy Public Library, 14660 NE County Road 315, Fort McCoy. Call 438-2560.

Cardio strength and balance: 11 a.m., 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala; with membership. Call 438-2830.

Ocala Calligraphy Guild: 11 a.m., Headquarters-Ocala Public Library, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Free. Email sandrawright2@aol.com. General meeting followed by presentation on “Designing Decorative Monograms.”

Ocala Rotary Club: Lunch 11:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., College of Central Florida, Ewers Century Center, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala. Call 875-5780 or visit ocalarotaryclub.com.

Posture evaluation: Noon-1 p.m., Strive! Maricamp, 2626 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala. Free. Call 351-8883.

Country Quilters of Dunnellon: 12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 21501 State Road 40, Dunnellon. Free. Call 465-0527. Make quilts for children at Shand’s Children’s Cancer Center and Romeo School.

Good Vibrations Chorus: 12:30 p.m., Ascension Lutheran Church, 5730 28th St., Ocala. Call 598-4392.

Disciple Bible study: 3-4:30 p.m., Joy Lutheran Church, 7045 SW 83rd Place, Ocala. Call 854-4509 ext. 2.

Open rec: 3-8 p.m., E.D. Croskey Recreation Center, 1510 NE Fourth St., Ocala. Call 401-3920 or visit ocalafl.org/recpark.

Bingo and popcorn: 3:45-5:30 p.m., Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center, 830 NE Eighth Ave., Ocala. $1.50. Call 629-8545 or visit ocalafl.org. Quarters, nickels and dimes only.

Community meal: 4:50-6:30 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 7201 S U.S. 41, Dunnellon. Free. Call 489-5881.

Santos Historical Committee: 5 p.m., Community room, Sheriff’s Station, 3260 SE 80th St., Ocala. Call 840-9985.

T.O.P.S.: Take Off Pounds Sensibly: 5 p.m., Fort King Presbyterian Church, 13 NE 36th Ave., Ocala. Free. Call 270-0032 or 697-0193.

Pickleball: 5:30 p.m., Coehadjoe Park, 4225 NE 35th St., Ocala. Call 671-4642.

Bar bingo: 6 p.m., Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781 Auxiliary, 9401 SW 110th St., Ocala. Call 873-8560.

Diabetes health class: 6 p.m., Hebron Evangelical Church, 125 Marion Oaks Trail, Ocala. Free. Call 524-1647.

Ocala Boat Club: 6 p.m., 9570 NE 28th Lane, Silver Springs. Call 236-3227. Boat owners and enthusiasts welcome.

Depression/bipolar support group: 6:30 p.m., Christ Community Church, 37 Dogwood Road, Ocala. Free. Call 802-375-4156. Ages 17 and up.

Ocala Tea Party: 7 p.m., Marion Oaks Community Center, 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala. Call 362-1914.

Steeple Standing Strong Bible Conference: 7 p.m. today through Wednesday, Heritage Baptist Church, 642 NE 20th St., Ocala. Call 622-6680. Led by the Wylers on Wheels.

Veteran Counseling Ministry: 7 p.m., Ocala Ritz Veterans Village, 111 NE 12th Ave., Ocala. Call 685-1138 or visit shookpointman@aol.com. Bible study and prayer meeting.