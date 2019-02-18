“The Dogs of the Dow” is a popular investing theme, first made famous by Michael B. O’Higgins in a book published in 1991. The strategy can be back dated to the founding of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 1896. The outperformance results ebb and flow compared to the Dow Jones it is derived from. The historical consistency is certainly worth noting.

Over the years I have written and presented about the virtues of the Dogs of the Dow strategy to shed light on important investing concept: quality companies, rebalancing, dividend focus, and equal weight methodology; all good stuff.

To follow the strategy, investors buy the top 10 dividend-yielding stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and equal weight the holdings. Which, by the way, outperformed major indexes around the world over the 2018 calendar year.

The simplicity of the Dogs of the Dow strategy drives academia nuts, which has an incessant need to make investing more complicated. I assure you an elementary education is sufficient to invest in the Dogs of the Dow strategy.

We believe a better strategy exists, called the "Bull Dogs of the Dow."

It’s simple to execute, and the historical returns far exceed the traditional Dogs of the Dow.

Using the Bull Dog criteria, you still have 10 stocks. The 2018 “Bull Dogs” returned 6.50 percent, crushing the S&P 500, which was down 6.59 percent over same time period, a 13.09 percent difference or $13,090 per $100,000 invested. (Data Source: Fact Set)

The Bull Dogs also outpaced the Dogs of the Dow, which were essentially flat in 2018. Many of you may have appreciated a flat return last calendar year. Bull Dogs of the Dow is off to a great start in 2019 through end of January.

Despite consistently delivering positive returns, the Dogs of the Dow strategy is substandard and ridiculed for one main reason, it only focuses on price.

The Bull Dogs are a pure breed of dividend yield, so to speak. The list is derived from very good stock, Dow Jones Constituents, overlaying undisputed evidence that dividends add consistency to long-term equity allocations. The holdings are equal weighted similar to the Dogs of Dow structure.

The quality controls which allow you to decipher the pure breed from the mutts are as follows. Return on Equity and Free Cash Flow. Ask these questions out loud ... no one is looking, just do it. Do my stocks make a return? Do my stocks generate cash flow? Unsure, consider the following metrics: ROE & FCF.

1. Rank Dow components by ROE

2. Rank the remaining names by FCF yield

3. Select the highest 10 companies or 1/3 of total DJIA Constituents.

Both the Dogs and Bull Dog strategies benefited in 2018 by including several of the Dow’s top-performers, such as CSCO & PFE.

American-based companies, in particular, avoid cutting their dividends. Unprofitable firms can only pay dividends for so long though, as dividends are from profits usually measured by the dividend payout ratio. (DPS) / (EPS) = Dividend Payout Ratio. If a company's dividend payout ratio is high, the dividend payout becomes in jeopardy.

Return on Equity and Free Cash Flow screens excludes certain seemingly good dividend payers from the Bull Dogs list. Most noteworthy, General Electric (GE). GE shares fell by 55 percent in 2018, losing approximately $89 billion of value (Data Source: Fact Set). This became apparent when management cut GE’s quarterly dividend in half in November 2017, from 24 cents to 12 cents. The dividend was further in October 2018, all the way down to 1 cent a share. We discussed the dividend cut in a column titled GE cuts dividend; what income investors can do now. Published 11/20/17

Bull Dogs of the Dow investors avoided those declines.

The Bull Dogs of the Dow have outperformed the Dow Jones in 17 of the last 20 years with proper rebalancing (Data Source: Envestnet).

The 2019 Bull Dogs List has one addition with the inclusion of WBA: Walgreens Boots.

Full disclosure: I have a rescue basset hound named Bella and have shared a home with other dogs over the years, including an American bulldog named Shasta. Personally, I support the adoption of animals rather than breeding.

Additional disclosure: We own the Dogs of the Dow and Bull Dogs of the Dow, including mentioned, PFE, WBA, CSCO in client accounts we professionally manage. This material is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast, research or investment advice, and is not a recommendation. Past performance is not indicative of the future of returns. We do not offer tax or legal services.

