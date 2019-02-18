A male was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

BOYNTON BEACH — One person was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after being wounded in a shooting, Boynton Beach police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the area of Northeast 16th Avenue and Northeast First Court, southeast of Ezell Hester Jr. Community Park. Police found one male victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boynton Beach police at 561-732-8116, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).