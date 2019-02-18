Heather Kasten is returning to the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.

On March 4, Kasten will become president and CEO of the 1,200-member business organization, where she was vice president of membership experience for four years before joining the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance as president/CEO in 2014.

She is replacing Kevin Cooper, who announced his departure in mid-December to become a public and media relations executive with Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

Kasten takes over a chamber that will mark its 100th year in business in 2020.

She hails from Millstadt, Illinois, a small town outside of St. Louis, Missouri, and has lived in this area for nine years. In St. Louis, she worked for Eli Lilly Pharmaceuticals and Six Flags Theme Parks in various regional management roles. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Iowa and an M.B.A. from Webster University. She currently sits on the board of directors for the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation, CareerSource Suncoast and Visit Sarasota. She also volunteers with Bayside Community Church, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Meals on Wheels and the Sisterhood for Good Giving Circle.

She adds that she is just as busy at home with Clint, her husband of 27 years, while "managing teenage chaos" with college-age sons Cole and Crayton and high-school daughter Carli.

Q. How do you see the role of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce in the community? And how do you intend to carry out that mission?

A. The mission of the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce is “to cultivate Sarasota's prosperity and quality of life through our member businesses.”

At the very heart of this mission statement, it’s about growing our businesses — which in return bring a great quality of life and prosperity to our community. The chamber is a source for bringing the best of Sarasota together to address the needs of our local businesses. The chamber represents the business interests in Sarasota, making sure that the business community is heard through one powerful and collective voice. Just last week the chamber had a group meeting with our legislators up in Tallahassee sharing our legislative priorities for 2019.

Q. In what areas can the chamber promote business opportunity in the region, and how does it accomplish that?

A. The chamber really is the “heart of business” in the region. The tax climate in Florida is truly business friendly, and our area is growing exponentially. The Sarasota region is a great place to open and start a business, and the chamber’s job is to communicate that message and then support it with resources. We work through partnerships with our many sister organizations and foundations to keep businesses thriving in our region.

Q. You are taking over for Kevin Cooper, who headed the chamber for a little over two years. His predecessor ran the chamber for 13 years. How important is consistency and longevity of the leader of an organization like the chamber?

A. In any leadership capacity — committing to a vision, getting the entire team (staff, board of directors and members) on board — it is absolutely necessary to move an organization forward. It is important that the vision is a collective effort that everyone buys into it. This takes time to implement and is something I am committed to seeing through.

Q. What are your short-term goals, things you would like to accomplish in your first year?

A. With the chamber’s annual fiscal year starting in October of 2018, I am coming in mid-year. In the short term, we will be focusing on providing our members with a great return on their investment. We also need to take a hard look at everything we do — from events, to programs to member benefits — and look ourselves square in the mirror to see how we can continue to grow and take things to the next level. By far the most important short-term goal is working on building a strong, rock-solid culture for our staff, the board and our most valuable asset, our members.

Q. How about longer-term goals? Any thoughts on “big picture” issues that may take years to achieve?

A. In 2020 the chamber will celebrate its 100th year, and this is a really big deal. We will be making plans to celebrate our businesses and their role in Sarasota. The “big idea” goal for the Sarasota Chamber is for it to be the place where you go to start a business, to bring a business and to grow a business in the Sarasota region. The chamber needs to continue to lead the way of bringing the community together through meaningful partnerships.

Q. Keeping younger workers has been an ongoing challenge here, in part because of issues like employment opportunities, competitive wages and affordable housing. The chamber has addressed that issue for a while. How is that going, and what are the continuing efforts?

A. This is an area that we will need to continue to focus on and come up with creative ideas to keep the younger workforce engaged and in love with Sarasota. Our Young Professionals Group provides a social fabric for young professionals to meet and connect. Companies are recognizing that when you have good talent, you need to do everything you can, including competitive wages, to keep them. Companies are also realizing that the younger generation wants to live a balanced life, and the companies that are thriving are implementing programs that do just that. I think it will be important to take a hard look at density issues and having a community dialogue about what that looks like and how getting creative will benefit the community as a whole.

Q. There are a number of businesses organizations and non-profit foundations active in the community. How should the chamber work with those groups?

A. I am a huge believer in partnerships and bringing regional organizations together. Sarasota has some truly world-class foundations — I don’t think there is any place quite like it. The spirit of generosity and giving back is alive and well, and the chamber will continue to grow those relationships and work to strengthen and support our local non-profits.

Q. The CareerEdge Funders Collaborative moved to the chamber last year. How is that working, and where does it go from here?

A. Adding CareerEdge Funders Collaborative has been a wonderful fit with the overall mission of the chamber. The No. 1 thing companies of all sizes are struggling with is attracting and retaining talent. Having CEF housed in the chamber is just an added layer of benefits for our members and the business community. Mireaya Eavey and CareerEdge have a long history of credibility and proven results which has moved the needle in workforce development.

Q. Membership retention and recruitment are important for any chamber of commerce. Are there any specific goals to boost membership?

A. Membership has always been the core of what we do. The chamber welcomed 202 new members last year, and I believe the secret to member retention and recruitment is doing things with excellence and providing a quality return on a member’s investment. The rest takes care of itself.

Q. In your career, did you have a mentor or someone who was very influential in your professional life?

A. There have been so many people who have influenced me in every aspect of my personal and professional life. My family, my husband and my parents have always spoken truth over me and called me out. Surrounding yourself with people who you aspire to be like and who are not afraid to tell you the truth are priceless treasures. Throughout my career, I have always tried to form relationships with people way smarter than myself to learn from. The formality of being a “mentor" doesn’t have to even be verbalized. It can be simply reaching out and building a relationship with someone you aspire to be like or have their qualities. I have said many times that sometimes you learn as much or more from a bad boss than you learn from a good boss. It really is all about building lasting and meaningful relationships that will be your “go to” people in the good times and bad times.