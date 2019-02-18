Audubon presents right whale program

Frank Gromling, founding member of the Marineland Right Whale Project, author and conservationist, will share the latest information about North Atlantic right whales when he speaks to Halifax River Audubon at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Sica Hall, 1065 Daytona Ave., Holly Hill. Gromling will give a brief history about the whale before concentrating on the current situation where deaths are far outpacing births. The event is open to the public.

Korean Veterans Chapter 189 to meet

Defense veterans who served in Korea are invited to Korean Veterans Chapter 189’s meeting at noon Tuesday, Feb. 19, at VFW Post 3282, 581 Williamson Blvd., Port Orange. Maj. Gen. John R. McWaters, who served in Korea during the war, will present “History of Korea.” Pizza lunch is available. For information, call Joe Sicinski at 386-492-6551.

Lilian Place hosts Victorian tea

Enjoy afternoon tea at noon or 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Lilian Place 1884 Museum, 1000 S Peninsula Drive, Daytona Beach. The cost is $20 plus tax and includes food, pastries, tea and a walking tour of the museum. RSVP by calling 386-256-4810.

Folk singer to perform at NSB library

Folk singer Bob Lusk will perform Florida’s heritage music from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway.

Like the minstrels of old, he sings songs that weave a tale of people’s history. Themes include pioneer settlement, ships and the sea, cracker cowmen, and the building of railroads.

Reservations are not required for the free concert, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. For information, call the library at 386-424-2910, option 4.

Financial workshop for retirees

RLK Advisory Group will host a program titled “6 Mistakes Retirees Make with their Finances” at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Ormond Beach library and at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the New Smyrna Beach library.

Topics will include life expectancy; long-term care; investment fees; annuity considerations; historical market trends; and ways to potentially increase income in retirement. Call 386-675-6973 to RSVP.

Historical society shares stories of Burgess Pavilion

Learn about Burgess Pavilion, DeLand’s first hospital for people of color, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in the Lemon Room at Bill Dreggors Park, 230 N. Stone St., DeLand. Enjoy the four galleries of new exhibits developed by volunteers from West Volusia Historical Society and Alpha Kappa Alpha’s West Volusia alumni chapter.

For information, call the WVHS office at 386-740-6813 or e-mail delandhouse@msn.com.

Women’s Connection hosts fashion show

Belk will show the latest trends for the season at the Daytona Beach Women’s Connection lunch meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at LPGA International, 1000 Champions Drive, Daytona Beach.

The luncheon also will feature a presentation by author Carol Kent titled “How to Cope with a New Normal.”

Tickets are $20 per person. Credit cards are accepted.

For information, call 386-767-5144 or email indiang516@yahoo.com.

Cave diver to speak at Port Orange library

Learn about cartography and underwater cave diving with Eric Hutcheson Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle. The experienced cave diver and founder of the Silver Springs Cave Diving Team will speak to adults at 1 p.m. and teens at 3 p.m.

Over the past two decades, Hutcheson has mapped cave systems in Florida and shot cave-diving segments for the Discovery Channel and PBS.

Reservations are not required for the free program. For information, call the library at 386-322-5152, option 4.

