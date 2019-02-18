LAKELAND — Seven cities in Polk County will hold municipal elections on April 2 with 10 seats up for grabs.

Meanwhile 16 candidates were elected automatically after nobody filed to run against them by the noon Friday deadline.

The cities of Bartow, Davenport, Frostproof, Haines City, Lake Alfred and Lake Wales will hold regular elections while Fort Meade will hold a special election to fill the seat held by Commissioner Barbara Manley, who is resigning because of her pending move out of the city.

The cities of Mulberry and Eagle Lake, the towns of Lake Hamilton and Hillcrest Heights, and the village of Highland Park will not hold commission elections because no candidate drew an opponent.

Lake Wales

The city of Lake Wales will have two commission seats up for grabs while newcomer Al Goldstein won a two-year term unopposed in Seat 4, previously held by Commissioner Flora Stewart.

Stewart filed for re-election with 26 signed voter petitions, one more than required under the City Charter.

But City Clerk Jennifer Nanek told The Ledger she found issue with four petitions that she invalidated, leaving Stewart short of the 25 petitions required. Two petitions had no date, one was dated too early and the fourth was signed by a person not eligible to vote.

Goldstein is a Florida native and retired military officer who moved to Lake Wales with his wife, Shirley, in 2013 from Panama. This is his first elected office.

Mayor Eugene Fultz, 69, is seeking a fourth term as mayor. He was first elected in 2013.

Fultz is a retired utility systems engineer and military officer and previously taught in the Polk County Schools. He has lived in Lake Wales with his wife, Jan, for 18 years.

Another retired military officer, Bob Wood, 50, will run against Fultz. This is his second run for the commission following an unsuccessful attempt in 2016 against Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson.

Fultz is running on his record, he said in an email to The Ledger.

“I would like to see the city continue to grow economically, continue to build a higher quality of life for all of our citizens, keep a balanced budget and continue to lower our millage rate in order to be more competitive bringing in new businesses and industries,” Fultz said.

Wood said he would like to improve city services if elected.

“I want to focus on fiscal responsibility; infrastructure, particularly better roads; and working with the Airport Authority,” said Wood, citing the need for more hangars.

In the second race on the ballot, incumbent Commissioner Curtis Gibson will be challenged by James Tucker for Seat 2 on the commission. Neither candidate returned an email request from The Ledger.

Also on the Lake Wales ballot is a charter amendment extending the terms of the mayor and commissioners from two to three years. The new three-year term would apply to the winner of the Fultz-Wood contest, but it would not apply to commissioners until the 2020 election.

Davenport

The mayor's contest in the city of Davenport looks to be a hotly contested race between two “incumbents.”

Current Mayor H.B. “Rob” Robinson will face his immediate predecessor, former Mayor Darlene Bradley, for a one-year term as mayor.

Robinson, a commissioner for nine years, was appointed mayor in February 2018 following Bradley's resignation two months earlier. He earlier served as Davenport's police chief and interim city manager.

Bradley resigned as part of a plea deal with the State Attorney's Office. She did not contest misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a handicapped placard and was placed on six months of probation and ordered to pay $420.50 in fines and court costs. Prosecutors dismissed charges of criminal use of the identity of a deceased person and knowing and possessing an altered decal.

Bradley works as a manager for Terracon, a Winter Park engineering consultant.

Three candidates, including another former commissioner, will vie for a three-year term on Davenport City Commission Seat 3. They are incumbent Commissioner Bobby Lynch, former Commissioner John Lepley and Headley Oliver.

Lynch has served continuously on the commission since 2002. Lepley was elected in 2006 and defeated three years later. Oliver, a school counselor, ran unsuccessfully for the commission last year.

If none of the three candidates get a majority of the April 2 vote, the top two vote-getters will face off in a May 7 runoff election.

Bartow

On the Bartow City Commission, Vice Mayor William “Billy” Simpson drew opposition from two people — perennial candidate Gerald Cochran and newcomer Tanya Tucker — for a three-year term on Seat 3. The candidate with the most votes will win the seat; there is no runoff.

Cochran, 80, has run unsuccessfully for the commission 25 times. Simpson, a retired phosphate industry executive, was elected in 2016 and also served on the commission in the 1970s.

Tucker, 37, is a fifth-generation Bartow resident and 1999 graduate of Bartow High School. She works in the Polk County government.

Haines City

Haines City Vice Mayor Don Mason is seeking a new four-year term on the City Commission, where he has served since 2011. Jayne Hall, 62, an interior designer and owner of Interior Expressions Design Group in the city, will try to unseat him.

A resident of the Haines City area since 2001, this is Hall's first run for public office, she said. Hall told The Ledger she's running because she loves the city and wants to serve it.

Mason, 60, said he would bring much needed experience and consistency to the commission.

“I bring some business background on the commission,” he said. “I think I have the most business background of anyone on the commission.”

Frostproof

The vacant seat on the Frostproof City Council drew two candidates: Michael Hutto, co-owner of P&J's Recreation, a pool hall, bar and restaurant in downtown Frostproof; and Michael Woodley, a former firefighter for the Florida Forest Service.

They are contesting for a three-year term on Seat 1, formerly held by the Rev. Rodney Cannon, who resigned in January. The City Council decided not to fill the seat before the municipal election.

Lake Alfred

On the Lake Alfred City Commission, four candidates are running for two open seats held by Albertus Maultsby, who is seeking another four-year term, and John Duncan, who is not running again.

Besides Maultsby, the other candidates are Edwin Smith, a former city commissioner for four years until 2008, when he was elected to the Polk County Commission; Brent Eden, 30, a manager for a medical practice who ran unsuccessfully for the commission last year; and C. Diane Pereira. Smith left the County Commission in 2016 because of term limits.

The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

Fort Meade

Fort Meade will have a special election to fill the seat being vacated by Commissioner Manley. The candidates are Samuel Berrien, a Polk County Public Schools employee, and James “Mel” Parker, 58, the former city finance director who now works in a similar position for the Bartow Municipal Airport Development Authority.

A Fort Meade native, Parker left the city to join the U.S. Army but returned in 2003, he said in an email. He has not previously held elective office.

“I feel that my 10 years as finance director for the city ensures I have a good understanding of city operations, and I will quickly be able to come up to speed,” Parker said.

Berrien did not respond to a Ledger email.

The winner will complete the remaining Seat 5 term of more than two years.

Uncontested wins

Elected without opposition to the Eagle Lake City Commission are incumbents Suzy Wilson, Steven Metosh and Scott Clark, who was appointed in January to Seat 4 formerly held by Michael Burdelak, who died in November.

Three incumbents on the Lake Hamilton Town Council won seats automatically, although two members switched roles.

Mayor Marlene Wagner will become a commissioner after serving in the top post since 2006. She will be succeeded by Commissioner Mike Kehoe. Commissioner Larry Tomlinson also won a new term without opposition.

On the Mulberry City Commission, incumbent Mayor George Hatch, 68, and commissioners Kevin McAteer, 67, and Maria McClintock, 26, also won new terms without opposition.

Commissioner Ric Busbee won a new three-year term on the Highland Park Village Commission.

The Hillcrest Heights Town Commission also elected five incumbents to new two-year terms: Mayor Mike Bishop, Vice Mayor Sam Knight and commissioners Tom Harmeling, Rick Lee and Ray French. All have served since 2014.

Kevin Bouffard can be reached at kevin.bouffard@theledger.com or at 863-802-7591.