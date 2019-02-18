Four teens suffered serious injuries when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a utility pole on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said the driver, 16-year-old Noah Deason of Ormond Beach, lost control for an unknown reason on a dirt road just north of Airport Road and Hunters Ridge Boulevard, west of Interstate 95, in Flagler County around 3:15 p.m.

"One of the passengers was riding in the rear bed of the truck (and) was thrown from the bed onto the ground," the report stated. Authorities on Monday stated that teen was airlifted with facial injuries.

Deason and passenger Colin White, 15, were transported to AdventHealth, the report stated, but FHP did not specify to which AdventHealth the teens were taken. White is listed on the report as having minor injuries, while Deason was listed with serious injuries.

Passengers Dalton J. Tyrcha, 18; Sean A. Deason, 17; and Robert Gerald, age unlisted; were transported to Halifax of Daytona Hospital in serious condition.

