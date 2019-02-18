Daytona Beach police in a weekend undercover sweep arrested 11 women on charges of prostitution, records show.

Undercover officers conducted the sting Friday in areas around the city where prostitution is known to be prevalent. The stings have become routine in the city ahead of large events, like Sunday's Daytona 500, and holidays.

Wary the men they were approaching were policemen, one woman asked an undercover officer to perform a lewd and lascivious act and another asked the officer to touch her on the chest, reports show.

Once the women agreed to have oral sex and other sexual acts, they were arrested, police said. The News-Journal is not including the women's mug shots with this story while investigating the effectiveness of prostitution stings.

Arrested were:

Kathleen Mercado, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia and prostitutionAlma Abrahamson, 57, prostitutionLatasha Felder, 41, prostitutionAshley Heise, 23, prostitutionHeather MacDonald, 36, prostitution and possession of drug paraphernaliaMichelle Pierce, 28, prostitution and possession of drug paraphernaliaChelsea Johnson, 26, prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia and in-state fugitiveJoy Daniels, 30, solicit a lewd actCassandra Campbell, 32, prostitution, possession of meth, cocaine, heroin, scheduled IV substance, marijuana and possession of drug paraphernaliaAlexa Grover, 34, prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamineJennifer Dickson, 36, prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia

