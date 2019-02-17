Well done to Ashley Nicorvo, whose attention to detail produced an unexpected result for some unsuspecting folks. She’s an associate in the customer solutions and associate development department at the Manatee County Tax Collector’s office.

Ashley was processing a New York title for a 2016 Range Rover when it was flagged in the Florida system and she acted on it. Turns out the SUV, valued at $85,000, had been stolen in Miami Gardens. The couple trying to get a tag were unaware of it when they bought the SUV.

“It may have changed hands several times outside of our area,” said Randy Warren, spokesman for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. MSO recovered the SUV, then turned it over to an insurance company, and the new owners eventually got their vehicle.

And Ashley? She received the Karen Reyes Award presented by the Florida Auto Theft Intelligence Unit in Daytona Beach. The award, named after a former Florida Highway Patrol trooper and Division of Motor Vehicles field supervisor, is given to individuals who have investigated fraud-related cases that result in, among other things, a recovery of extraordinary value.

• That’s 30 years of wedded bliss for Dan and Shirley Schaffer.

• Morgan Lawson will do the honors, singing our national anthem at the Pirates’ Grapefruit League home opener with the Marlins at LECOM Park next Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

• Several adventurous alumni from Southeast High’s Class of ’88 — aka, “Dem Boys of ’88” — spent last weekend snowmobiling in sub-zero weather in Breckenridge, Colorado. Among the fellas were Bertrand Belvin, Darryl “Huggy Bear” Davis, Marcus Green, Don Perkins, Vince Timmons and Jeffery Williams. Bertrand and Marcus live in Atlanta and the others live around B’town.

• Jeramiah Coulton will be the youngest volunteer recognized when Meals on Wheels honors those good folks at Tuesday’s luncheon. He’s six.

• Say it ain’t so! Kim Andricks hit the Big 3-0!

• Well done to budding artist Anna Wright, a seventh-grader at the Johnson-Wakeland School of International Baccalaureate, for her “Best in Show” at the 2019 Ringling College exhibit “Embracing Our Differences.” It’s on display through March 15 at Bayfront Park.

• Carol Foster is 39. Again.

• So is Jim Strickland.

• And Butch Powell.

• Cathy Schemenauer, too.

• Don’t forget Kimlyn Wilson.

• Lakewood Ranch High senior cellist Kendall Brookefield, junior trumpeter Eric Miller and freshman trombonist Ben Rosasco performed recently with the Florida Music Education Association All-State Music Ensembles at the Tampa Convention Center.

• Manatee Memorial Hospital’s Eliza Fallace, a Registered Nurse in the Cardiac Step-down Unit, was January Caddy's Bradenton Nurse of the Month.

• Uh, oh! Sharon Greer hit the Big 5-0!

• Saint Stephen’s Falcons Alex Webster will swim at Emory University and Alan Klenor will play golf at Florida State.

• Last but definitely not least, Katie Warren and Court Gentry named Jackson’s baby brother Parker.

