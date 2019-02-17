8:42 a.m.

As the White House traveling press pool waits patiently in vans in the Mar-a-Lago parking lot, the president tweets this 'dis'.

THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)February 17, 2019

8:30 a.m.

Good morning. It's a sunny 67-degrees here at Mar-a-Lago with no rain in sight and a high of 80 degrees expected. The president's officials plans for today are not yet known but in tweet at 7 a.m. he indicated he would be meeting with his staff and making calls about the "China Trade Deal."

Important meetings and calls on China Trade Deal, and more, today with my staff. Big progress being made on soooo many different fronts! Our Country has such fantastic potential for future growth and greatness on an even higher level!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)February 17, 2019

The Trump administration faces a March 1 deadline on deciding whether to raise tariffs on goods made in China. The potential trade war that could ensure from raising the tariffs has unsettled global markets and economies. And even fueled speculation of a second summit between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago.

The president followed up with a tweet at 7:24 a.m., urging the Senate to confirm his ambassador appointments. The president has nominated four members of Mar-a-Lago and another Palm Beach supporter to ambassador positions and it is not known if he may have bumped into any of them at his club this weekend.

Democrats in the Senate are still slow walking hundreds of highly qualified people wanting to come into government. Never been such an abuse in our country’s history. Mitch should not let Senate go home until all are approved. We need our Ambassadors and all others NOW!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)February 17, 2019

Club members who have been tapped for ambassadorships include: Couture handbag designer Lana Marks as ambassador to South Africa; Robin Bernstein, a founding member of Mar-a-Lago and staunch supporter and defender of the president, as ambassador to the Dominican Republic; Philanthropist Patrick Park, a devotee of the Sound of Music who once claimed that most of the 200 fundraisers he hosted were at Mar-a-Lago, declined an ambassadorship to Austria citing family responsibilities; and

Trump has also nominated part-time Palm Beacher John Rakolta and ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. Rakolta, the former finance chair for Mitt Romney's 2008 presidential campaign, hosted a fundraiser for the Humane Society of the United States last week attended by Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, an avid dog lover.

The nomination of the club members has raised questions about whether Trump is doling out favors to those who can afford Mar-a-Lago’s $200,000 membership fee, annual dues of $14,000 and a $2,000 minimum dining requirement.

In Trump's third tweet this morning he cited numbers from an unnamed poll that he claims shows a 52 percent approval rating, 93 percent among the Republican Party: "Pretty amazing considering that 93% (also) of my press is REALLY BAD. The PEOPLE are smart!"

52% Approval Rating, 93% in Republican Party ( a record )! Pretty amazing considering that 93% (also) of my press is REALLY BAD. The “people” are SMART!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)February 17, 2019











