In 2008, Donald Trump sold a Palm Beach mansion to Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev for the record price of $95 million.

“I believe the buyer made an absolutely fantastic deal,” Trump told the Palm Beach Post in 2008, “and time will prove this right."

Did time prove Trump right? More than a decade later, the answer looks like nyet.

A Palm Beach Post analysis found Rybolovlev has paid millions to carry the property during the past 11 years, including $12.5 million in property taxes, plus an estimated $1 million per year in upkeep, such as lawn maintenance, utilities and security, for carrying costs believed to total at least $20 million.

This puts the Russian oligarch’s investment in the Palm Beach property at $115 million, at least, Palm Beach real estate agents said.

A 2016 subdivision led to the tearing down of the 66,000-square-foot mansion and its outbuildings, formerly owned by the late health care magnate, Abe Gosman.

Three parcels were carved out of the 6.3-acre property, which has 475 feet of beach. The two outer parcels sold for $37 million and $34 million each, for a total of $71 million.

But the third, middle lot remains for sale at $42 million, a higher price than the other lots fetched.

That $42 million figure still is less than the amount Rybolovlev would need to break even on the deal.

"There is no money that was made here. This was not a great investment,” said Burt Minkoff, a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman on Palm Beach.

Not only are there carrying costs associated with owning the property for so many years, but also the cost of tearing down the buildings and re-platting the property into three parcels is expensive, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, Minkoff said.

Susan Polan, director of luxury sales for Douglas Elliman on Palm Beach, knows the property well.

She said the demolition of the former Gosman mansion would have been costly because the property was unusual in its construction. For one, it had a basement. The upper floor had massive rooms meant mostly for entertaining, including a ballroom. There were some unusual elements, too, including a pizza parlor and a beauty salon, she said.

When the property was subdivided and the three lots put up for sale, the lots didn’t sell for more money because they are too narrow, she said. This is despite the fact that the site “is the best location in all of Palm Beach,” she said, on the north side of the island but near several restaurants and shops.

As for that remaining middle, $42 million parcel, "I don't see that trading for full asking price,” Minkoff said. “Things usually sell within 10 percent of asking price."

Through a spokesman, Rybolovlev would not comment on whether the Palm Beach transaction has turned out to be a fantastic deal, as Trump had described it. In fact, the spokesman said Rybolovlev would not comment on any aspect of property, including the status of the remaining $42 million plot.

Rybolovev might not feeling like talking about the Palm Beach property, but lawmakers in Washington have not taken their eyes off it.

With the Democratic Party now in control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Trump-Rybolovlev sale is getting added scrutiny, given it is one of the few financial links to Russia that Trump has acknowledged.

On May 15, 2008, the day the Palm Beach Post revealed the property was under contract for $100 million, Trump bragged about the deal on CNBC's Squawk Box. This prompted a CNBC commentator to ask whether Trump would make the Russian buyer put up an American flag, alluding to Trump's past tangles with the town of Palm Beach over the size of the flag flown at Mar-a-Lago.

"I think what I'll do is I will demand that he puts up the American flag," Trump replied. "And the Russian flag can fly right under it."

Then in 2016, Trump told reporters assembled at a press conference in Miami: "What do I have to do with Russia? You know the closest I came to Russia, I bought a house a number of years ago in Palm Beach ... for $40 million, and I sold it to a Russian for $100 million."

Russian interference in the 2016 elections, plus the number of contacts the Trump campaign had with Russian officials, have cast new light on this old purchase.

The House Intelligence Committee already has signaled its interest in further probing this deal, according to a January report in the New York Times. Earlier this month, the committee chairman said House investigators planned to probe Trump’s relationship with Deutsche Bank. The sale to Rybolovlev came at a time when Trump owed millions to Deutsche Bank.

Special counsel Robert Mueller also has been looking at Trump’s sale of the Palm Beach property to Rybolovlev, Bloomberg News has reported.

Both Trump and Rybolovlev say they’ve never met each other.

Dmitri Rybolovlev is ranked 242th on the Forbes list of billionaires, with an estimated fortune of $6.8 billion. He made his money through his former ownership of a large stake in Uralkali, a fertilizer company.

Rybolovlev never lived in the Palm Beach property and, according to his ex-wife’s lawyer, never even had it inspected before he bought it for $95 million cash in July 2008, closing $5 million below Trump’s asking price of $100 million.

At the time, Rybolovlev said through a spokesman that the Palm Beach property was acquired for "investment purposes" and that he did not plan to live in the United States.

Trump, who bought the 6.3-acre property for $41.35 million four years before, made a profit of about $54 million.

After the transaction closed, the mansion became part of a fight between Rybolovlev and his now ex-wife, Elena. She claimed he was trying to hide assets; he claimed the property was an investment for their children.

Their messy Swiss divorce and money battle in landed on the shores of Palm Beach and washed into Palm Beach County Circuit Court, with Rybolvlev acknowledging in court documents he had paid for the property's upkeep. According to the Palm Beach County tax collector's office, taxes for the entire parcel averaged $1 million to $1.4 million from 2008 until 2016, when the mansion was demolished and the property subdivided.

But Rybolovlev continued to pay taxes on the individual lots until two were sold off, tax records show.

The northernmost lot is owned by homebuilder Mark Pulte of Boca Raton-based Mark Timothy Inc. The southernmost lot’s ownership is a mystery, shrouded in a trust.

Sources said there’s talk that the final lot might be developed into a $100 million home by its listing agent, Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates Inc., and an unnamed investor.

Moens, who represented Trump in the sale of the property to Rybolovlev, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

But unless and until something big happens on that middle, third parcel, the Russian’s investment sits there, still waiting for a possible score.

