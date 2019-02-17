DAYTONA BEACH — The sun was a scorcher Sunday at the Daytona 500 and with a temperature of 81 degrees at the start of the race with little to no cloud cover, some fans were finding themselves overheated and dehydrated.

Daytona International Speedway spokesperson Andrew Booth said the track's care centers are accustomed to treating fans who find themselves suffering from the heat.

"I don't have an exact number of the amount of people who have gone through the care center today," Booth said. "Both of the care centers are trained and prepared to deal with all kinds of ailments."

Booth said the care centers Sunday were primarily treating dehydrated fans. If someone goes to the care center seeking help for dehydration, they are first cooled down by air conditioning and ice packs.

"Then we will orally hydrate them by giving them water or Gatorade," Booth said. "Then if needed we can give them IV fluids."

Signs of dehydration are dry skin, dizziness, rapid breathing and heartbeat, sleepiness, lack of energy, confusion or irritability and fainting.