Eight Puerto Rican ballet dancers who landed in Sarasota after Hurricane Maria torn between pursuing their careers and worrying about their families

The youngest was the first to come.

Victoria Santiago was just 15 when she boarded the plane on Oct. 12, 2017 — less than a month after Hurricane Maria ravaged her family’s San Juan home — headed for Sarasota, a place she had never been, where she knew no one.

She remembers the cabin full of sobbing youngsters whose parents had paid the then-inflated price for air tickets to the mainland, determined to send their children away from the devastation. Many were going to relatives on the mainland, though Santiago had accepted an offer of a scholarship at the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School, miles from an uncle in Orlando.

She remembers looking down at the utter destruction below as the plane lifted into the sky. She remembers the nervy feeling in her stomach and the ache in her chest.

“I was crying and crying, the whole ride,” says Santiago, now 16 and a student in the SCBS pre-professional program. “I felt so guilty to be leaving my family behind in those conditions.”

Over the next year, Santiago would be joined by seven other ballet students from Puerto Rico, all under the age of 24 and all but one never separated before from family. The decisions were made precipitously — “Now or never,” recalls Vianca Palacios, 20 — and fueled by their aspirations to become professional dancers. That was something no longer tenable in their homeland, a place deeply in debt even before the storm, and where the arts have never been well supported.

Santiago, Palacio, Faviana Quiles, 19, Mariana Rodriguez, 17 and Atalia Matos, 18, now share a house run by the school with seven other female students; Danny Rivera, 20; Gabriel Roman, 21; and Kendrick Rivera, 24, live in an apartment nearby. Their days are largely consumed by their training, though the two youngest are trying to finish high school online and three others have taken part-time jobs to help pay for food and living expenses or, whenever possible, send something to family left behind.

All but the two oldest boys are equally fluent in Spanish and English, which they began to study in kindergarten. They all know more about American history than the average high Florida high school student — or at least half the adults, who are unaware Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens. They have lived all their lives as Puerto Ricans first, Americans second, and they have always felt, “in between,” Quiles says.

Or as Palacios puts it: “You don’t feel American, but you are.”

In Sarasota, they have experienced both the best and the worst of what America has to offer. They know they would not be here were it not for the generosity of SCBS founders Ariel Serrano and his wife, Wilmian Hernandez (who, somewhat ironically, are Cuban immigrants) and the school’s philanthropic supporters. They are grateful every day for the chance to continue pursuing their dreams at a time when all of the ballet companies in Puerto Rico have disbanded. (Even before the storm, Quiles says, most of the audience members at their performances were other dancers.)

But they are also keenly aware of the double standard that exists between Puerto Rico and any other U.S. state. And they have felt the sting of the current anti-immigration sentiment, even though they needed no passport to travel here and are as entitled to full rights (including voting once they are of age), as is anyone born on the mainland.

“We are kind of feeling what means the ‘American dream,’” says Danny Riviera who has had, and lost three jobs since coming to Sarasota — in part because of conflicts with his training schedule and in part because “people treated me badly” at the restaurant where he worked for a time. “I really respect and admire this country and its people, as I respect all people. But sometimes I feel uncomfortable that Latin people are not valued here.”

Most of the dancers have visited their families at least once over the past year. They say things have improved since the chaos that followed the storm, when waiting in line six hours for water or gas only to be turned away when supplies ran out, was common. But there are still dozens of homes with distinctive blue FEMA tarps covering damaged rooftops, and “people are still suffering,” says Danny Riviera.

Other than a brief surge of patriotic pride recently when Linn Manuel Miranda brought his blockbuster production of “Hamilton” to the island, the typically festive spirit of the Puerto Ricans has also been tamped down and subdued, Quiles says.

“It is not the same anymore,” she sighs. “A lot of things have changed. The people are different.”

They are chagrined the United States government has moved on to priorities other than helping its own countrymen and women recover.

“It’s sad, it’s disappointing,” says Palacios, the only child of a single mother who remains in Caguas, a suburb about an hour outside San Juan. “We are over here, seeing so many Americans buying so much stuff, and when you see there are people there still struggling to get food, you feel so bad. We want to be with our families, helping them. But we also want to dance.”

When a wave of homesickness overcomes them, they prepare and share a meal of mofongo, a favorite dish of mashed plaintains, with some rice and beans, or Facetime endlessly with their parents. Rarely, they enjoy brief reunions, though the thrill of reconnecting is always tempered by the pain of another separation.

And always, there is the longing, though it’s for a place that may never again be the same as the one they long for.

“Every time you go and come back, it’s really hard,” Palacios says. “You never get used to it. When you fly out you can still see all the blue roofs and you keep thinking, ‘How are all those people surviving?’”

Contact columnist Carrie Seidman at 941-361-4834 or carrie.seidman@heraldtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarrieSeidman or Facebook at facebook.com/cseidman.