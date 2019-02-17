Here are resolutions of criminal cases the Star-Banner has previously reported. Information comes from court records:

• Jesus Rosas Carmona: On Jan. 17, prosecutors announced they will not file charges in this case. Carmona had been accused of threatening a woman with a gun. Prosecutors said the victim denied that Carmona threatened her.

• Barbara A. Carson: Pleaded no contest to reckless driving with property damage/alcohol involved and was sentenced to one year of probation, 80 hours of community service and a six-month driver's license suspension. She was accused of causing a vehicle wreck on Sunset Harbor Road.

• Charles Dunn: On Jan. 29, prosecutors announced they will not file charges in this case. Dunn was accused of sexual battery on a 17-year-old girl. In their filing, prosecutors noted that the victim's location is unknown. She had not provided testimony under oath, which is required in filing a felony charge.

• Lauren Joyce: On Jan. 25, prosecutors announced they will not file charges in this case. They said the likelihood of securing a conviction at jury trial was slight. Joyce had been accused of child neglect.

• Karl A. McLeod Jr.: Pleaded guilty to two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count of criminal mischief and was sentenced to 20 months in state prison. He was credited for 273 days already served in jail. McLeod was accused of stripping naked in an insurance office, damaging a vehicle and striking law officers.

• William Rosado: On Jan. 17, prosecutors announced they will not file charges in this case. They said the victim recanted and there was no other evidence. He had been accused of sexually battering a teenager.

• Roger A. Spruill: Pleaded no contest to 10 counts of uttering forged checks and one count of organized fraud and was sentenced to 180 days in the Marion County Jail, three years of probation and 120 hours of community service. He was given credit for 124 days already served. Spruill was accused of stealing nearly 30 checks from mailboxes.

• Christopher Stone: Pleaded no contest to burglary and grand theft and was sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence as a prison releasee re-offender. He was given credit for 257 days of time served. Stone was accused of burglarizing a Belleview home.

• Mark P. White: Pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years of probation. The 125 days he spent in jail awaiting resolution of his case also was part of the sentence. White was accused of threatening a teenager with a knife during a dispute concerning car keys.