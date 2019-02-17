The impact of Hurricane Matthew is still being felt by the county finances, even for at least one project that had already started.

One of the items on the consent agenda for Tuesday's St. Johns County Commission meeting is the reevaluation of a dredging project at Frank Butler County Park in Treasure Beach. Thanks to a "re-interpretation" of a permit from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the disposal of storm-related debris from the dredging could cost millions more than first estimated.

That's according to county public works director Neal Shinkre and county documents filed with the Commission meeting agenda packet.

Shinkre said that on Aug. 2, 2018, the project was 20- to 25-percent complete when his department was informed by the DEP that the previously agreed upon plan to send the debris collected from the dredging to Simms Pit off Holmes Boulevard was not viable. The debris was determined to have unacceptable levels of arsenic and salinity for Simms Pit.

"(The permit) was differently interpreted by DEP midstream," Shinkre said.

With the change, the project that was first contracted for about $1.8 million is now expected to cost between $2.55 million and $3.41 million because the debris has to go to a Class 1 landfill such as Tillman Ridge (in St. Johns County) or Trail Ridge (in Jacksonville).

Shinkre said he was under the impression his department was doing everything properly until it was shut down.

Meanwhile, Russell Simpson with the DEP told The Record in an email that it is simply doing what it had to do in order to ensure safe removal of the debris.

"... a permit modification was issued by the DEP to ensure disposal of the material in accordance with the state’s environmental regulations, and the protection of public health and safety and the environment," Simpson said.

"In this case, the permit modification requires the county to dispose of the non-hazardous waste material in a DEP-permitted lined Class 1 Landfill that is authorized to receive this type of material."

The change for the county will not be as big of a hardship as it first seems. The dredging project is being covering 75 percent by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and 12.5 by the state. So the county's portion is just 12.5 percent.

Shinkre said Public Works is asking the Commission for funding for the more of expensive of the two options identified, but his goal is to come in under budget.

"I’m going with the safeguard option," he said. "I don’t think I will need that, but I don’t want to come back to the board back and forth."

He said his staff has come up with a solution in which dry said with no salinity or arsenic is mixed with the dredged material. That would make it safe to send to county-owned Tillman Ridge landfill, the cheaper option compared to trucking debris to Jacksonville.

"That is the unpredictable option," he said. "We’re pretty confident and optimistic that it is (a solution). But we don’t want to mislead our board by saying, 'Well, give us the pool for that,' and that doesn’t work and we have to come back.

"I don’t want to take any FEMA risks so we’re going with the most predictable option and hoping that we’re able to deliver the other option."

Shinkre said he's anxious to get the project going again because the delay has kept the public from having access at Butler.

"I want that Butler Park open as soon as possible," Shinkre said. "There’s a community expectation."