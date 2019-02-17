DAYTONA BEACH — An armed good Samaritan intervened to stop a man trying to stab another person near a business Sunday night, police said.

"Some guy was going crazy with a knife trying to stab someone and a good Samaritan fired a shot to stop it," said Daytona Beach police Capt. Scott Goss.

"We are not saying right now but both suspects are in custody," Goss said, when asked if the good Samaritan's bullet struck the knife-wielding suspect.

Police were called to the Stop 'N Save at 1096 at 5:59 p.m. to reports that someone had been stabbed. As police rushed to the scene they received reports that shots had been fired.

A large crowd gathered at the corner of Mason Avenue and White Street as one of the suspects, whose identity was not immediately available, kept cursing at police and screaming. Police had used a hobble to secure the suspect by the ankles but he resisted.

The suspect kicked the prisoner transport van and then lifted both feet as he kicked at officers.

Nearby, the second suspect sat as two officers stood guard.

