A pedestrian was killed on west State Road 40 early Sunday, according to an Ocala Fire Rescue press release.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. Emergency officials found the victim at the intersection of State Road 200 and Southwest 48th Avenue and a pickup truck with front-end damage parked in the median.

The victim died at the scene, the release said.

No other injuries were reported.

The victim's name had not been released by Sunday afternoon.

