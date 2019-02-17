See renderings for updated docks in town

Palm Beach's $32 million plan to build a new, modern town marina has run into some obstacles, officials told the Town Council last week.

On Thursday, the council was forced to approve a change in the conceptual design so the outer face of the docks will be farther away from the navigation channel in the Lake Worth Lagoon.

The original plan, approved by the Town Council in April, placed the outer edge of the docks 65 feet from the channel. But the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requires that structures be set back 100 feet from it, Public Works Director Paul Brazil said.

The new concept meets the 100-foot setback by redesigning some slips to be slightly larger and reducing the total number of slips from 83 to 76.

Brazil said there are instances where the permitting agencies can grant a waiver from the 100-foot setback but, in this instance, they appear to be firm about enforcing it.

The new marina will have floating docks, new facilities and larger slips to meet market demand, officials have said. The three existing docks off Peruvian, Brazilian and Australian avenues will be rebuilt, and a new dock built on the north side of the marina, closer to the Royal Park Bridge.

The final design is only 30 percent complete, so the change approved Thursday should have little impact impact on the final cost, Brazil said.

Annual revenue from the new docks is projected at $16.3 million — about four times what it is with the existing docks.

The town also has learned that a Florida Power & Light cable buried under the lagoon is about where the new dock is to be built. “We are working with them,” Brazil said of FPL. “Their field crew [found] the approximate location but they could not [immediately] give us the depth.”

The worst-case scenario would be if FPL requires the town to relocate the cable at its own cost, which could be around $1 million, Brazil said.

Construction of the new marina is scheduled to begin in December and be complete in November 2020. The marina would be closed during construction.

That schedule is aggressive given the time required to obtain state and federal environmental permits required before the project can begin, Brazil said.

Brazil estimated it will take six to 12 months to obtain the permits. He said he foresees no major obstacles, considering the absence of sea grasses in the area and the decision to move the docks farther from the navigation channel.

Given the length of time it takes the permitting agencies to approve beach nourishment projects, Mayor Gail Coniglio said she’s not optimistic about the time frame. “I think everybody needs to be prepared for the fact that this is a long-term project,” she said.

In addition to the U.S. Army Corps and Florida Department of Environmental Protection, there are advisory agencies, such as the National Marine Fisheries Service, that weigh in on the process. Brazil said they determine the pace of their work.

“We try our best to apply pressure,” he said. “It is very hard to find somebody to even lobby, and it’s very difficult to force them to act on our application.”