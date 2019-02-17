To Palm Beach Synagogue Rabbi Moshe Scheiner, growing the place of worship has been like raising a child.

“It’s exciting to be part of something where you could see the genesis, birthing pains and stages of maturation,” Scheiner said. "People who belong to houses of worship that are 50 to 100 years old don't remember the beginning."

Twenty-five years after its founding, the congregation will celebrate with an anniversary gala this evening at the newly reopened Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. And last week, Mayor Gail Coniglio proclaimed today Palm Beach Synagogue Day in recognition of its contributions to the community.

“Over the years Palm Beach Synagogue has provided a house of worship for the Palm Beach Jewish community, welcoming residents and visitors alike and has provided education, speakers and cultural events valued by members and non-members alike,” the proclamation states.

Although the synagogue is traditionally Modern Orthodox, Scheiner says its inclusiveness and community make it special. Eighty to 90 percent of the 2,000-member congregation have never practiced Orthodox Judaism, coming from Reform and Conservative backgrounds.

“Everyone feels welcome,” he said. “No one is judged for lack of knowledge or observance.”

In March 1994, Scheiner and his wife, Dinie, had been married just a year and were living in Miami when they got a call from then-Palm Beach resident Jeffry Kashuk, who now lives in Israel. Kashuk and his wife, Audrey, wanted the Scheiners' help to start and lead a Modern Orthodox synagogue, the first of its kind in Palm Beach. Although Scheiner had just received his rabbinical ordinance, he had planned to work at a medical supply company.

“God had a plan,” he said. “I was going to lead the community rather than serve the business community.”

The Scheiners and Kashuks began gathering every Saturday in the 500-square-foot basement of Temple Emanu-El on North County Road and steadily grew a following.

The synagogue outgrew Temple Emanu-El's basement after a year and moved to the Palm Beach Hotel's roof garden. By 1999, the congregation had 100 members and the synagogue bought its first building on North County Road, which it moved into in 2000. By 2005, the synagogue had purchased two more buildings on the same block. In late 2009, it underwent a $4.5 million renovation that involved tearing down all three buildings to make a single, 12,000-square-foot structure.

Since the synagogue's formation, the Scheiners have witnessed not only the growth of their synagogue family but also of their own family: All six of their children, up to 22 years old, were raised in Palm Beach.

The venue isn't the only part of the synagogue that has expanded. It now offers three services every day of the year and hosts more than 20 programs, many of them run by Dinie, from challah baking and Hebrew school to monthly film viewings and Krav Maga, an Israeli form of self-defense. One of the newest programs is #MyJewishBedroom, where Youth Rabbi Yosef Rice gives children and their families a Lego Mezuzah, which is a scroll of Torah verses inside a decorative case, and a crash course in the Mezuzah tradition.

Resident Ronnie Heyman's late parents, Sidney and Charlotte Feuerstein, were among the first synagogue members and convinced her to join after she moved to Palm Beach full-time seven years ago.

Heyman said she has many friends who have joined because “it’s a very satisfying experience to be there.”

"It is so welcoming and nonjudgmental and open," said Heyman, who is also the board president of New York’s Museum of Modern Art and a board member of the Norton Museum of Art. “I can’t afford to miss a Saturday (service)."

The synagogue's sold-out gala this evening also marks another milestone: Although several events have already been held in a tent outside the new Norton, which opened Feb. 9, this gala will be the first event held inside the museum. The Scheiners and Palm Beach Synagogue President Michael Scharf will be honored, and resident Bruce Gendelman will receive the Guardian of Conscience Award for teaching people about the Holocaust through art.

In town, the synagogue belongs to the Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews and frequently participates in community events.

The Rev. Dwight Stevens of Paramount Church, who also belongs to the fellowship, says Palm Beach Synagogue has had a tremendous impact in the community. "There's just so many people who go there and love Rabbi Scheiner," he said.

Stevens even took a lesson from one of Scheiner's daily sermon messages that he uploads to YouTube, which explained the difference between guilt and shame.

"I logged on and thought it was just superb," Stevens said. "It was an excellent teaching."

Looking ahead, Scheiner would like to see membership numbers grow, as well as more facilities for the synagogue to house that growth.

"No one knew who we were 25 years ago," he said. "Now we have a wonderful reputation."