Food for both body and mind was on the table at the annual Palm Beach symposium and lunch of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The Hot Pink Luncheon took place Feb. 7 at The Breakers.

Eileen Burns and Raysa Fanjul were chairwomen for the event, which, in addition to lunch, included a runway fashion show of the Neiman Marcus spring collection and a symposium on The Scientific Revolution In Breast Cancer.'

Panelists included Dr. Larry Norton, co-scientific director of the Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Center at Memorial Sloan Kettering; Judy E. Garber, co-scientific director of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; and Mina J. Bissell of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

Kinga Lampert, Aerin Lauder and Leonard A. Lauder were honorary chairs.

Vice chairwomen were Suzanne Elson, Michele Kessler and Barbara Smith, with Louise T. Braver, Merel Cayne, Betsy Green, Ronnie Heyman, Judy Lauder and Sydell Miller serving as co-chairwomen.

More than 300 people attended.