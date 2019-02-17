Annie and Michael Falk opened their Tarpon Way home for a reception to introduce a gifted trio from Duke University.

The event took place Feb. 13 and honored Heather Stapleton, Ph.D '03; Lee Ferguson Ph.D '02; and Toddi Steelman, Ph.D '96, the scientific team leading the Michael and Annie Falk Foundation Environmental Exposomics Laboratory at Duke's Nicholas School of the Environment.

A $1 million gift to Duke, given by the Falks late last year, funded the lab at the Nicholas School of the Environment.

Stapleton is an associate professor of Environmental Chemistry; Ferguson is an associate professor of Environmental Science & Engineering; and Steelman is the Stanback dean of the Nicholas School.

Exposomics is the measured study of a person's cumulative lifetime exposures to environmental contaminants, in an effort to identify how these combined exposures influence the risk of developing cancer and other diseases. It could significantly affect public health by raising awareness of some of the most serious — and possibly preventable — health threats linked to environmental causes and lifestyle choices.

In addition to conversations with the scientists, the evening also included cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.

