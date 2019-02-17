Mamma Mia! What a party!

The friends and supporters of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre bumped, hustled and Philly-slid the the night away at the theatre's annual Palm Beach gala.

The Disco Ball took place Feb. 2 at The Breakers and honored the group's director of education, Julie Rowe, and the faculty of the Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts.

Brett and Rocky Langbert were honorary chairmen for the evening, which was inspired by the 1970s setting of the company's production of "Mamma Mia!"

The evening began with a cocktail reception featuring a human disco ball dancing on a platform behind the bar. (Even the folks who were not drinking that night confirmed that this is indeed true.)

After cocktails, guests moved into the Venetian Ballroom, all done up in Tony Manero splendor with disco balls hanging from the ceiling and centering the tables covered with sequined cloths, and a color scheme of silver, hot pink, light pink, white and purple.

Dr. Timothy Leary, your table is ready. Just sayin'.

Proceeds from the event will fund the theatre’s award-winning productions; its community outreach; and scholarships for classes and camps at by providing scholarships.