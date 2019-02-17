Bethune-Cookman College's fourth president, Dr. Oswald Perry Bronson Sr., died Sunday at age 91.

Josephine “Bunny” Bronson said her father passed away at his Port Orange home.

He was Bethune-Cookman's president from 1975-2003. The college became a university in 2007.

Bronson said her father’s life story is best told viewing the photos she posted on Facebook in 2010 as part of Black History month. View the site here.

On that page, she explains that her father was known as the “Dean of Black College presidents.”

In her tribute, she said that when her father became president at B-CC his vision was to have an institution where students could have a place that would better prepare them in their various crafts of performance.

She stated that her father's thought was for the state-of-the-art Mary McLeod Bethune Performing Arts Center to accommodate high-profile entertainers and performances including Bill Cosby, Sinbad, B.B. King and the Lord of the Dance. She stated that the facility would be his departing crowning achievement.

Before taking the helm of Bethune-Cookman, Bronson was president at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia from 1968-1975. He was its second president.

According to the university's website, Bronson is credited with increasing fields of study at B-CC; having seven continuing education centers for students begin operating throughout the state; and spearheading investments in faculty development, student achievement and retention.

Under Bronson's leadership the college added new accreditation in the Nursing and Teacher Education programs, increased enrollment and had 15 buildings constructed, information on the website stated.

The website also stated that the college increased its budget under Bronson from an annual $6.2 million in 1975 to $51.4 million in 2003, and the endowment surged from $1.2 million to $26.5 million in the same time period.

After serving 29 years at the helm of B-CC, Bronson, a Bethune-Cookman alumnus, was named president emeritus in 2004.

An ordained United Methodist minister, Bronson graduated from B-CC in 1950 and also earned a bachelor of divinity degree from Gammon Theological Seminary. He received a Ph.D. from Northwestern University in 1965.

Bronson is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen W. Bronson; daughters Josephine "Bunny" Bronson and

Flora Bronson Stitt; son Oswald P. Bronson Jr. (Chip); sister Dr. Audrey F. Bronson; and grandsons Warnell "Johnny" Vickers Jr., USMC Capt. Noel S. Stitt, Joseph C. Stitt, William P. Stitt and James Pettey.