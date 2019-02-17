ORANGE CITY — The city's days of yore go back quite a way.

To be a little more specific, they go back to the mid- to late-1800s, and the city's Historic Preservation Board is asking for residents' help in remembering them.

The board is hosting "Remembering Orange City" from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in City Council Chambers, 201 N. Holly Ave., and residents are encouraged to bring pieces of the city's history to display, whether it be artifacts, photographs, maps or clothing.

The first such event, proposed by Ted Marsolek, a member of the board, was held in 2017.

Marsolek said he wants to continue tapping the memories of longtime residents.

"I thought it was really important that the history of Orange City be remembered," Marsolek said. "Everything’s word of mouth, and there’s not much written about it."

On the afternoon of Feb. 15, Marsolek met with board members Tom Eidel Sr., who serves as vice chair, and Skip Scipioni at the historic Albertus Cottage, 200 E. Rose Ave. They were joined by Kimberly Reading, a planner in the city's Development Services Department.

The four history fanatics gathered at the cottage — which is owned by the city and used mostly by the Village Improvement Association Orange City Woman's Club — to look through some of the city's oldest documents and other items to pick out what to display at the upcoming event.

A large portion of records, which the city is no longer mandated by the state to keep, are kept in a small room on the cottage's second floor, because there's nowhere else for them to go, said Reading, a member of the VIA.

"The purpose and intent of the board is to really help the City Council understand the historic resources that are here (in the city) and the significance behind them and then to advocate for the preservation of those properties," Reading said.

The historic district in Orange City was designated in 2004 and included over 200 historic structures.

Reading said one of the goals of "Remembering Orange City" is to encourage residents to learn about their properties and appreciate them for their history.

"We've already lost close to 30 of those historic structures due to fire, demolition and neglect," Reading said. "When we learn about the places and the people that are in the community, the board is able to better articulate and advocate for preservation of those limited resources, because our community is small."

While the intent of the upcoming event isn't to acquire more artifacts, Eidel said he would love to see a city museum where they could collect, preserve and display Orange City's history.