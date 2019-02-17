St. Augustine is rightly proud to claim as part of its history and patrimony the oldest records of American origin in the United States. They are the records of St. Augustine's Roman Catholic parish. The oldest entry dates from January of 1594. Baptisms, confirmations, marriages and burials that occur at Cathedral Parish are still being added to the records.

Many are aware of the records' claim of age and the invaluable information they provide about the early residents of the city of St. Augustine. While I was reading copies of the records earlier this week for a research project of mine, I was reminded that not only are these records ancient, but they have a lot of miles on them.

The records have sailed from St. Augustine to Havana, Cuba, and back; they made a trip to Washington, D.C., and back. Then the old fragile books headed to Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana, and came back. By my rough calculations the records have traveled more than 6,000 miles over the centuries.

St. Augustine's residents evacuated in 1763-1764 when Spain turned over its Florida colony to Great Britain at the end of the French and Indian War (Seven Years' War). The Spanish schooner Nuestra Señora de la Luz y Santa Bárbara left our city on Jan. 21, 1764, carrying the possessions of St. Augustine's parish church to Cuba. All items were stored, at least at first, in the parish church of Havana.

In 1764 Havana did not yet have a cathedral. The religious administration of the city was overseen by the bishop of Santiago (Cuba). The Diocese of Havana was created in 1787. Thus by the time Bishop of the Diocese of St. Augustine Agustin Verot visited the Cuban capital in 1870 to discuss the return of the parish books, the old ledgers were by then stored in a cathedral.

More than 35 years would pass following Bishop Verot's visit before the books came back to St. Augustine in 1906, 142 years after they left. The books needed conservation and protection. In 1937 the books traveled to Washington, D.C., for laminating under the supervision of the Archivist of the U.S. National Archives. Charles S. Coomes wrote in an article about the records that each sheet was carefully treated and "sealed in plastic laminate."

The St. Augustine Historical Society paid to have two sets of photostats made while the books were in Washington. The photostatic copies allowed access to information in the records without damaging the originals. If you have never had to use 1930s photostats of records, you may not be aware that these are negative paper copies. Yep, in this case you have to read old style white writing on a black background. The black background makes it difficult to discern the outline of a hole in the paper from marks or stains on a page.

Five years after the books came back from the Washington, they were on the move again. In July 1942 the Cathedral Chancery office announced that the old parish books were being sent to Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana, for protection "for the duration of the war" (World War II). St. Augustinians feared the German U-boats that patrolled just off the beaches of north Florida. What was to prevent German submarines from setting a fire with a lucky shot at the city of St. Augustine, which lay so close to the beach?

The parish records did not come home when the war ended three years later.

They remained at Notre Dame until 1962, 20 years after they left. I heard Michael Gannon tell the story many times about his visit to the university to check on the parish books. When he asked to see St. Augustine's records, he expected to be led to a specialized area for book conservation. Instead he was directed to the attic of an ordinary wooden structure.

The records made yet another return to our city in April of 1962. But with our historical hindsight, we might ask "were they just returning to possible harm's way?" Six months later, in October 1962, missiles in Cuba were aimed at the Florida peninsula and the parish records.

Susan R. Parker holds a doctorate in colonial history.