A 23-year-old Newberry man died in two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Gilchrist County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Samar Mohammed Fawzy was driving a 2007 Toyota Prius west on County Road 232, negotiating a curve, when his car left the roadway to the right and he overcorrected, causing a head-on collision with an eastbound Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by Charles Robert Martin, 74, of Bell, troopers reported in a news release Sunday.

Martin sustained serious injuries and was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital.