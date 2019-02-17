On Feb. 20, 1864, a column of roughly 6,000 Union troops under General Truman Seymour marched west out of Jacksonville, intent on cutting the Confederate supply line coming out of Florida.

“Florida was a major beef producer for the Confederacy,” said Keith Van Leuven, a captain with the 7th Florida Reenactment Unit. “The Union troops under Seymour set out to cut those supply lines and march on to Tallahassee and take the state capitol.”

What the Union troops didn't know was that General Joseph Finegan had mustered nearly 5,000 Confederate soldiers from town militias and hastily rushed-in Georgia regiments. The two forces collided that day in Baker County, marked in history as the Battle of Olustee.

The 43rd reenactment of that battle happened over the weekend on the same ground near the Baker-Columbia County line it was fought on 155 years ago.

“It’s uncommon to be able to do reenactments on the actual battlefield,” Van Leuven said. “You know exactly what happened there, you knew who was there and what sacrifices they made. It’s a special honor to us, and we take it very seriously.”

Van Leuven, while the captain of the 7th Florida, Company K, a Confederate unit that was raised in April 1862 in Gainesville and served in the Western theater of the war, also doubles as a member of the 7th New Hampshire, a Union regiment.

He and his wife, Katherine, have been coming to Olustee for 23 years. It wasn’t until a decade ago that he learned his wife had three relatives who served in the 7th New Hampshire. Two of them were captured and died at Andersonville POW camp in Georgia. A third survived.

The 7th New Hampshire’s legacy at Olustee is not great. They were not well-armed and got conflicting orders in the heat of battle. They eventually broke and ran along with the 7th Connecticut. Disembarking a train and double-quick marching up to the battle, however, was the 54th Massachusetts, the famous black regiment from the movie, "Glory." Their rear-guard action checked the Confederate advance and gave the rest of the units time to withdraw.

Reenactor Louis Carter of the 54th Massachusetts was a firefighter in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia, before he got hooked on history when he joined friends in a Battle of Franklin reenactment.

Black units were a major factor in the Battle of Olustee. Aside from the 54th Massachusetts, at least three other black units saw action. Carter says his unit is received with open arms by reenactors, though not always by spectators.

For the most part, there is respect and camaraderie among reenactors, Van Leuven said.

“We try to keep things balanced and understand both sides as best we can,” he said. “We try not to get into who was right or wrong — both sides fought for what they believed was correct.”