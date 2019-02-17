Concerning your opinion column "Time for Sabitini to grow up", I offer this: I am a proponent of recognizing people based on who they are not who they were.

For example, Malcolm X loved “his people” but denigrated Caucasians. Malcolm X was a racist. Malcolm X became enlightened as El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, loved all people and was not racist. He was not what he once was, and I respect who he finally became.

Perhaps we can respect transformation and those who shed who they once were.

Wearing blackface, while not cool, after all, is not a crime. If it were, I’d be a criminal for wearing blackface on a daily basis. Yes, you may laugh.

However, the dishonorable Anthony Sabatini is a current racial divider, not a racial unifier. His request that unwanted statues to the Confederacy and its henchmen be welcomed in Lake County is just one horrible 18th-century example.

Perhaps the newly elected Lake County state representative is a candidate for rehabilitation.

After fulfilling his obligation to American society, Rep. Sabitini should no longer be stigmatized about past behavior once rehabilitated.

Choice Edwards, Clermont