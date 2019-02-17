The town of Palm Beach is facing a crisis.

We are one of the wealthiest towns in America, and we are squeezing our public safety officials like we can’t afford to pay them?

Seventy-seven sworn officers have left the Palm Beach Police Department since 2011.

Fifty-five of those officers left cited pension/compensation-related concerns (71 percent), according to the Palm Beach Police Foundation.

We live in a beautiful and safe town that provides an ideal lifestyle, but we need to improve the compensation packages of our public safety officials.

We will not be able to maintain our lifestyle and the value of our homes if we allow the crime rate to rise and the safety of our community to decline.

It takes years for public safety officers to know our residents and learn about the layout of all of the buildings and streets.

Experienced public safety officials are so important to communities. If a crisis happens, experienced officers know exactly where the side streets, stairways and alleys are located and can respond much more decisively, if needed.

The town hires officers and spends $130,000-plus to train them, only to see them leave the town for better-paying jobs elsewhere.

Please reach out to the Town Council and let them know you support raising the compensation package of our public safety officials.

I am a board member of the Palm Beach Police Foundation, but this is my personal opinion and does not represent the official opinion of the foundation.

Matthew K. Smith

Palm Beach