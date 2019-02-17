When will the politicians start doing some of the jobs they were elected to work on? Some seem to find any excuse to avoid working.

People are finding cases of politicians who dressed up in blackface for Halloween when they were kids. I do not think kids did that to be disrespectful. Perhaps as children they thought it would be funny. What if the were trying to emulate Al Jolson? Is singing “Mammy” a slur against African-Americans? Children grow up and their concerns for other people change. People and environments do change.

I am not trying to defend anyone from any political party. I am just fed up with all the excuses the elected politicians find to make noise. Why not pick on those that wore green on St. Pats’ Day or pretended to be Italian on Columbus Day or told a joke with a Scandinavian accent? It seems like the ship pirates of old were primarily English, so the Brits should be rattling their swords when someone puts on pirates garb. And zee French, what can we do to get them upset? Make out like lovers?

There were a lot of bad words used back then too. Mick, Wetback, Greaser, Wop, etc. What we did as kids especially those born before 1970 should be put in the past, and any future offensive actions be dealt with immediately.

Quoting Bret Stephens in the New York Times in reference to the Virginia governor, “He may have done something ugly and dumb many years ago, when he was a young man and prevailing notions of socially permissible behavior were uglier and dumber than they are today.” This sums up my sentiments as well.

Wilton Nelson, Leesburg