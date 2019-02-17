NEW APPEAL

The Ocala Wildlife Sanctuary, also known as OWLS, need volunteers to help with cage maintenance, and yard and garden work. Email owls-ocalainc@hotmail.com or call 895-0451.

ONGOING NEEDS



Brothers Keeper: Assist in thrift store, soup kitchen and more. (622-3846)

Crones’ Cradle Conserve: Learn about organic farming and help with tasks. (595-3377)

Elder Options: Teach senior diabetic education. (386-697-4977 or bonillaw@agingresources.org)

Florida Center for the Blind: Drive clients, help with reception and filing. (873-4700 or www.Flblind.org)

Fort King Heritage Center: Help visitors at historic landmark. (368-5517 or CCarroll@ocalafl.org)

Guardian ad Litem: Advocate for abused and neglected children in court. (343-2736 or amarilys.ortega@gal.fl.gov)

Habitat for Humanity: Help in ReStore and with home construction. All skill levels. (351-4663 or bfish@habitatocala.org)

Helping Hands: Help in thrift stores and apartments. (732-4464 or helpinghandsocala.org)

His Compassion: Various. (362-3198)

Hospice of Marion County: Patient support, office, thrift stores and pet programs. (873-7441)

Humane Society of Marion County: Help in thrift store and warehouse. (www.humanesocietyofmarioncounty.com or 873-7387)

Interfaith Emergency Services: Various. (www.iesmarion.org or 629-8868, ext. 210)

Kids Central: Various. (732-0457)

Marion County Literacy Council: Help students develop skills. (690-7323)

Marion County Medical Reserve Corps: Various; no medical experience necessary. (644-2742 or April.Irvin@FLHealth.gov)

Marion County Memorial Honor Guard: Assist with “final calls.” (209-1952 or email ppetefoster@aol.com)

Marion County Museum of History and Archaeology: Help with visitors and museum. (236-5245)

Marion County Search and Rescue: Training provided. (marioncountysearchandrescue@yahoo.com)

Marion County Genealogical Society: Needs editor for newsletter. (897-0840 or president@mcgsocala.org)

Marion Senior Services: Many opportunities. Call Amy Brault or Mary Jury at 620-3501.

Marion Therapeutic Riding Association: Various. (732-7300 or volunteer@mtraocala.org)

National Alliance on Mental Illness of Marion County (NAMI): Various. Apply at www.namiocala.org. (236-0483 or executivedirector@namiocala.org)

Ocala Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Center: Various. (351-4009 or volunteer@ocalacsi.com)

Open Arms Village: Provide one meal per month at transitional home. (875-1033)

Operation Shoebox: Help in thrift store and pack items for troops overseas. (307-6723)

PACE Center for Girls: Various. (369-0571 or www.marion@pacecenter.org)

Project Hope of Marion County: Various. (624-4673 or 427-5549 or visit www.projecthopeocala.org)

Project PUP: Pets visit health care facilities. (615-9277 or email info@projectpupinc.org)

Racial Harmony and Cultural Awareness Task Force: Various. (368-5517)

Salvation Army: Help in thrift store, warehouse, soup kitchen and on grounds. (629-2004, ext. 306)

Seniors vs. Crime: Help resolve civil/consumer complaints. (873-6377)

Sheltering Hands: Various. (840-0663, option 5)

SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders): Help clients make Medicare choices. (1-800-262-2243 or FloridaSHINE.org)

Silver River Museum: In Silver Springs State Park, must be 18. Training, uniform and Worker’s Comp. (236-5401)

Silver Springs State Park: Many opportunities. (236-7156 or Amber.Hatcher@dep.state.fl.us)

Southeastern Guide Dogs: Foster guide dog puppies. (www.guidedogs.org/volunteer/raise-a-puppy)

Special Olympics Florida — Marion County: Various. (988-7998)

Stirrups ‘n Strides Therapeutic Riding Center: Various. (427-3569 or grayhitime@windstream.net).

Take Stock in Children: Work with students 30 minutes a week. (671-4162)

The American Red Cross: Various. (620-0500 or Terry.Kinder@redcross.org)

Transitions: Assist with errands, short-term respite for caregivers and more. (854-5200)

Three Angels Clinic: Many opportunities. (509-6350)

Transport for Christ: Chaplains for chapel at travel center. (216-3226)

Tutors for Kids Inc.: Background check. (245-9709 or www.tutorsforkidsinc.org)

United Way of Marion County: For Reading Pals, 732-9696 or jhathaway@uwmc.org. For general, 732-9696 or ctruesdale@uwmc.org. For Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, 355-1225 or email dmacphail@uwmc.org.

Veterans Helping Veterans: Assist veterans and families. (433-2320, ext. 100, leave message)

VOCAL: Volunteers with mild-mannered dogs to visit senior centers. (289-0800)

