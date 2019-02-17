Actor Gregory Peck visited the area during the filming of "The Yearling" in 1946, according to former Lake County Curator Diane Kamp.

The fawn used in the film also came from Lake County.

Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings is reputed to have used stories told to her Barney Dillard Sr., who moved to Astor with his family, as the basis of her book, "The Yearling."

Rawlings also interviewed David Newell, who grew up in Lake County, for background in the bear hunt story.

Newell loved nature and he loved writing about it. He was editor-in-chief for "Field and Stream" from 1941-46.

His writing career — which included stories and articles in Saturday Evening Post, Colliers, Boy’s Life, Country Gentleman, Outdoor Life, The New York Times, The Chicago Daily News and The St. Louis Dispatch — began because of Newell’s ability to draw and paint.

He sold his first drawing to "Life Magazine" shortly after World War I.

———

Lake County has attracted its share of famous and talented folks. One such person was dancer Barton Mumaw Jr., born in 1912, who was likely the most accomplished dancer to grow up in Eustis. Mumaw was mentored by Ted Shawn, known as "the Father of Modern Dance." It was Mumaw who introduced Shawn to Eustis and Lake County.

Mumaw toured with Shawn's Mens Dancers from 1933-40.

In addition to being a Northerner, Mumaw realized he was “different” from his peers since first moving to Eustis because of his close-knit relationship with his parents, as well as their musical interests, Mumaw wrote in his autobiography. Despite that distinction, Mumaw wrote that he never lacked for friends from his first days in school.

So, how does someone raised in the small Southern town of Eustis reach the levels in dance Mumaw reached?

While he moved with grace at an early age, he never attempted anything that could be called dancing until one year during the town’s annual celebration of Washington’s Birthday.

He made is debut on the streets of Eustis, doing a minuet with his classmates. He wore a wig made of cotton batting, knee britches of sateen, and stepped with pointed toe. He had been captivated by the costume and was no longer Barton Mumaw Jr.