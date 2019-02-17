Even in bad weather, the course was beautiful

Last Sunday was chilly and rainy, so I parked in front of the TV and spent several hours watching the PGA Tour tournament being played at Pebble Beach in California.

The weather was rough there, too — cold and breezy and overcast for much of the day. But the golf was good (Phil Mickelson played some great shots down the stretch) and the competition was solid, with Paul Casey trying to hang on and Scott Stallings mounting a charge.

Even better than the golf were the beautiful TV camera shots of the golf course, which sits along the Pacific Ocean. Even in dreary weather the course was spectacular.

I’m not much of a traveler, but that afternoon I started wishing I could see Pebble Beach in person some day.

Jack Nicklaus has said that if he only had one round of golf he could play, it would be at Pebble Beach. I totally understand what the Golden Bear means.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

The TV announcers frequently mentioned the cold and rough conditions. Some people watching at home, and apparently suffering in much worse winter climes, heard these comments and either called, texted or emailed to the announcers.

The general consensus: You think you’ve got it bad? Try being where we are!

When the broadcasters jovially relayed this back-and-forth, I was reminded of watching golf tournaments on TV during the winter when I was growing up in suburban Chicago. I remembered being so eager for spring to arrive and for our golf season to finally — finally! — begin.

I miss the clearly defined seasons of winter, spring, summer and fall (although last year we had a magnificent spring.) I also miss the changing of the seasons — those in-between times when one melds into the other.

But what I miss most, strange as it sounds, is the denial that such a weather system forces us to endure up North.

Looking back, I realize that the anticipation, the inescapable waiting, was partly why I was so happy when I hit the season’s first tee shot.

Golf season never ends here in Florida. You can play any time you want. There is no anticipation because there is no delay.

Maybe that’s part of Pebble Beach’s allure for me. I can’t go there tomorrow. I may never go at all.

If I ever get there, if I ever get to hit a shot with the Pacific roaring off to one side, I suppose the thrill will be all the greater because I had no choice but to wait.

And if I never go? I’ll be disappointed, but not discouraged. A dream unfulfilled isn’t so bad. Having no dreams at all is.

Contact Jim Ross at 671-6412 or jim.ross@starbanner.com. Follow him on Twitter @jimross96