Sarasota woman single-handedly helping maintain defunct cemetery, where her husband was literally late for his own funeral

Her French-tip fingernails sweep across another infant’s grave, exposing the epitaph obscured by dirt, acorns, twigs and dry, crunchy leaves.

It’s almost like Carol Hart is scratching off a lottery game, except what’s revealed is a passage, not a prize, and when she reads the words “so small, so sweet, so soon” it’s in a sorrowful whisper that spills into forceful indignation.

“This is someone’s place of respect,” she says. “What the hell is wrong with you people? Why can’t you take care of it?”

She walks to the next neglected grave at Sarasota Memorial Park, bends over and brushes it off like an umpire does home plate. The phrase “Unaware Angel” appears.

“There you go little angel,” she says. “You can rest in peace now.”

She sees a baby’s grave where life is marked in minutes — “5:03 a.m. to 6:20 a.m.” — and not years. She walks away.

“I just can’t look anymore,” she says. “I can’t do it.”

She returns, though, to brush off the grave of “Little P.J.,” followed by another gut-punch: “Love always, Mommy and Daddy.” And in the corner of the baby section — across from the ground-level light with the exposed electrical wire — is the bronze teddy bear plate that two grieving parents dedicated to their “precious angel.” The bear is no longer attached to the grave, as it should be, but sitting cockeyed next to it, a few steps from the street.

“This is supposed to be Babyland,” she says. “This is supposed to be precious. These poor innocent babies and this is how they are treated in their final resting place?

“This is disgusting.”

Hart walks to her SUV and pulls out a short blue plastic broom. She begins using it in addition to her bare hands, now dark underneath from dirt.

In time she will grieve her own loss.

For now she must sweep.

* * *

From infants to war veterans to baseball Hall of Famers, dozens of life stories have ended in neglected graves throughout Sarasota Memorial Park. Some are completely buried under two inches of sand and dirt, some tilted unevenly, some covered by the tire tracks of maintenance vehicles.

Sarasota Memorial is owned by Clifford Work and his son Matthew.

Calls and emails to Work seeking comment for this story were not returned.

Their company, called Work & Son, owns two more cemeteries in St. Petersburg and a funeral home in Bradenton. Royal Palm in St. Pete — where a Titanic survivor and three Civil War vets are buried — is also said to be a state of substantial disrepair.

Work & Son has five subsidiaries, and all filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, records show. The Sarasota Memorial affiliate lists $288,938.68 in liabilities, including a $40,027.60 claim by the Sarasota Tax Collector.

The 36-acre cemetery is claimed to be worth $1,303,800 on the filing.

Work’s main company lists nearly $1.5 million in liabilities, records show, including $396,539 owed to the IRS and $40,477 to the Florida Department of Revenue.

A 2017 inspection of Sarasota Memorial Park by the state’s Division of Funeral, Cemetery and Consumer Services found 18 violations, ranging from vault encroachment on the grounds to missing faceplates in the columbarium. An inspection the following year determined the violations had not been fixed.

An unofficial Herald-Tribune inspection in 2019 revealed many more problems than the state found.

Pam Bowditch, whose parents were buried in the cemetery, has taken thousands of photos over the past few years of neglect. She has photos of the mausoleum, for example, where water that’s run down the outside from the ceiling has removed letters and numbers and rust-colored stains are quite visible.

Once, Bowditch said, she walked by the mausoleum and it smelled like “20 dead bodies were piled up outside. You could smell it for days. It was horrible.”

Bowditch says that in 2016, after she filed a complaint, a blue Christmas tree was removed from her parents’ grave, a strand of colored lights were thrown to the side of a road and a solar candle was broken.

“They target anyone who opens their mouth,” she says.

Her father, Edwin, died in 2005 at age 91. Her mother, Dorothy, passed in 2015. She was 100. They met in school as teenagers.

“They were soulmates and they wanted to be together,” Pam says. “And that’s how I pictured them, together, but not in a dump like this. That bothers me. I feel my mother has been let down and I have to go look at areas that are deplorable.”

Sue Norris also has issues with the cemetery. Her father Rodney Williams — a Korean War veteran — and her grandparents, Anna and Elwood Sarvis, rest at Sarasota Memorial Park and a bench is there to memorialize them. The bench, with cremated remains inside, was cracked and Norris filed a report with the Sheriff’s Office. She has been filing complaints since 2010 and appeared before the state board in 2013 to complain.

Her mother, Joyce Wilson, is still alive and planned to be buried beside her husband. She no longer wishes to, but it is too costly for the family to move. She keeps complaint forms in her car, and when she visits she asks others if they are happy with the cemetery. If not, she gives them a form.

She no longer brings flowers to her husband’s grave either.

* * *

Terrell Hart would already be in the car when his wife Carol was still putting on makeup. He was never late for anything — except for his own funeral.

They were both Shriners when they met. A Navy Corpsman who served during the Korean War, he had been married before and was 20 years older than she was. They clicked, and it wasn’t long before they were tooling around the country on a Harley-Davidson for two months. Vegas, the California Redwoods, the Grand Canyon. A buffalo chased them in Yellowstone. They would write in a journal each night, and then read each other’s entry.

They were married in the living room of their Sarasota home on New Year’s Day 2000, the new millennium. It didn’t matter that he was sick in bed. He awoke, walked to the living room, recited his vows and went back to bed.

Terrell’s first wife died in 1997, and she was also a Korean War vet. She was laid to rest at Sarasota Memorial Park, with Terrell buying the plot next to hers. Six months after Terrell and Carol were married, Terrell’s youngest son, Jeffrey, died of AIDS, and his ashes were scattered over his mother’s grave.

Terrell Hart did not want to endure the pain his first wife did, so at one point he attended a symposium where he learned how he could die on his own with a tank of helium and a plastic bag. It never came to that. He passed on May 21, 2018.

Carol was in Hawaii at the time of his death. She immediately flew back and went to Sarasota Memorial Park. It was a Wednesday. She was told she owed $439.79. But how could that be? Terrell Hart had paid off his plot 16 years prior by making 59 payments of $111 a month. Carol asked to pay by credit card and told the cemetery to send the paperwork to Palms-Robarts Funeral Home to complete the transaction. She would pay there.

The next day, a Thursday, she was told she now owed $1,066.

The funeral was to be five days later. Two hours before the start she received a call from Palms-Robarts. Sarasota Memorial Park said the burial was not going to go forward because she hadn’t paid. The credit card form, she found out, was never sent by the cemetery to the funeral home. The cemetery finally agreed to proceed if she paid at the funeral home.

“I did so under extreme duress and pressure from them,” she says.

A service scheduled to start at 11 a.m. was delayed 45 minutes until the payment she contested could be cleared up.

* * *

Jesus has a hornet’s nest attached to his robe — at least the discolored statue of Jesus does.

The mausoleum in the park is discolored too. Rust stains are everywhere.

“It looks like blood,” Hart says as she walks by.

As she makes her way through Sarasota Memorial, brushing off graves, she tells of the time she stepped on so many ants she had to run to her car and remove her pants.

Work & Son’s bankruptcy filing claims the cemetery has $80,600 worth of machinery and tools, including something called a “cyclone rake,” but in four hours Hart is there, not one maintenance worker appears on the grounds to do any maintenance whatsoever.

Hart’s work in the cemetery has become therapeutic. She has yet to grieve for her husband, she says. That will come later. For now this is her mission, unearthing graves, especially for survivors who have no idea they have been neglected.

She uncovers a World War II vet completely covered by acorns and dirt.

“RIP,” she says.

She brushes off a family plot.

“There you go,” she says. “We’ve got you covered.”

In the north end of the cemetery she happens upon a complete row of graves so submerged you would never know they existed. It is clear they have been this way for a lengthy period of time.

“There is one here and another one here,” she says. “There is a whole row. Seriously? Wow, wow, wow. That is disgusting.”

She finishes digging them out and begins counting: “I’m looking at one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine and ten,” she says. “And they are all buried under. That’s gross.”

It’s been several hours of painful discovery, and with dirt under her French-tip fingernails, the palms of her hands now black, she makes one final stop: The place where mommies and daddies promise their children they will never be forgotten.

She looks across the neglected rows of babies and brass teddy bears.

Then she crouches down and begins to sweep.