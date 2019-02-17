DELAND — Heart of Volusia (HOV) presented six student awards, totaling $700, at the recent Tomoka Regional Science and Engineering Fair. The organization also contributed $400 in sponsor fees, which the county schools’ science department used for overall fair expenses.

The annual event, which is open to Volusia County schools, took place at Stetson University, where Judy Liberi, executive director of the nonprofit agency, and her husband, Roland, served as judges for the HOV awards.

In the senior division, grades nine through 12, Sia Bharucha, a sophomore at Spruce Creek High School, earned a first-place award of $150 for her project on how crossing one’s legs at the knees and ankles affects blood pressure rates.

Second-place winner Alexa Hutchinson, also a Spruce Creek sophomore, received $125 for her project, which measured the heart rate of different swimming strokes.

Ella Moore, an eighth-grader at Creekside Middle School, earned first place and $150 in the Junior Division for her diabetes-related project titled “The Accuracy of a Continuous Glucose Monitor Compared to a Glucometer.”

Sydney Dupree, also a Creekside eighth-grader, placed second and earned $125 for her project, titled “Modeling Human Cardiovascular System Blood Flow.”

Bennett Morse, a sixth-grader at Campbell Middle School, earned third place and $75 for his project, in which he tested heart rates after a series of jumping jacks, sit-ups, burpees and jumping rope.