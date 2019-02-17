In 1994, the movie Forrest Gump won several Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Tom Hanks played the title character and uttered several memorable lines, including, "Life is like a box of chocolates," and "Stupid is as stupid does."

Both lines are accurate.

The best definition of "stupid is as stupid does" comes from Urban Dictionary and states: "An intelligent person who does stupid things is still stupid. You are what you do."

Nothing proves this definition more correctly than the actions of several well-known Democrats earlier this month when Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jointly announced a House resolution introducing a "New Green Deal." The purpose of this resolution is to dramatically change America over the next decade to fight climate change.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, an avowed Democratic socialist, predicts that we have only 12 years to save our planet. I believe she is intelligent but ideally fits the definition of a person who in doing "stupid" things is still stupid. This is the same congresswoman who could not identify the three branches of our own government.

By the time this column appears in print, I cannot predict what backtracking may occur from Sen. Markey and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on several of the idiotic recommendations they initially introduced. Among their 10-year goals are:

To produce 100 percent of our power demands through clean, renewable, a zero-emission energy source.Upgrade all existing U.S. buildings and build new buildings to achieve maximum energy efficiency.Work with farmers and ranchers to remove pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector — eliminate cow flatulence. No more cows, problem solved!Overhaul U.S. transportation — original examples were to do away with air travel and go to high-speed rail nationally.Spur massive growth in clean U.S. manufacturing and remove pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from manufacturing and industry.

Several leading Democrats who are running for president in 2020 have bought into this lunacy, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, no longer a Native American, Senator Cory Booker, self-proclaimed Spartacus of the Senate, and Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, and Senator Camille Harris, D-California.

Senator Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, has championed the fact that Hawaii is committing to 100 percent renewable energy and a carbon neutral economy. One big problem in Hawaii — they need to find volcano plugs that will keep their five active volcanoes from emitting millions of tons of CO2 annually. Far more than Hawaii can ever save via man-made CO2 emissions. Mother Nature can be so inconsiderate!

The global warming flag has been picked up by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez from former Vice President Al Gore, who predicted in 2006 that we had but 10 years to save the planet from global warming. As wrong as Al Gore has been, let's review the predictions made on Earth Day in 1970.

Among several predictions include:

Civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken, said Harvard biologist George Wald. We are now into our 49th year."The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people a year will be starving to death during the next 10 years," Stanford Univ. biologist Paul Ehrlich."By the year 2000, if present trends continue, we will be using up crude oil at such a rate ...that there won't be any more crude oil," Ecologist Kenneth Watt.Watt also stated, "The world has been chilling sharply for 20 years. If present trends continue, the world will be about four degrees colder for the global mean temperature in 1990, but eleven degrees colder in the year 2000. This is about twice what it would take to put us in the Ice Age."

As we reflect on the scare tactics uttered in the 1970s by impassioned scientists and liberal politicians, we have a new era of far-left Democrats who now issue their own dire warnings — but their cure would destroy America. The other major flaw in the Democrats' position is the fact we have no control of the actions of China or India with their 2.7 billion people.

Chicken Little may be right after all: The sky is falling. Therefore, no planes, no cows and no fossil fuels are America's salvation!