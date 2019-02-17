The values of honesty, tolerance, kindness and morality were still taught at home and in school when I was a child. Most folks then understood their importance in their lives.

There were always a few bad apples, but our North Apollo Elementary principal, Miss Effie Watt, was quite capable of handling any bad boys determined to make trouble. She was a tiny little old lady that we all respected and were a little bit in awe of.

We loved recess in the big old dirt and weed lot that was our playground and we played hard, but when Miss Watt got out in the hall and pulled the rope on that big old school bell in the tower, we knew we had better roll up our jumping ropes, gather the bats and balls and line up ready to return to classes.

It's too bad our school children no longer start their day with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance as we did. That short devotional gave us a no-nonsense idea of what was expected of us. I believe we have sacrificed a lot of what was good about our society for diversity.

Every holiday was an occasion to celebrate in our school. We had Halloween parties, mock Pilgrim Thanksgivings, Christmas and Easter plays that our mothers faithfully attended. There was little diversity in our small community so there was no one to be offended by Christian celebrations. Today we celebrate our diversity because our inclusiveness makes us a better society

As we grow up sometimes we go through phases where we are influenced to believe in different standards. Sometimes we are misled because of immaturity to accept ideas that we later discard. I have wondered lately if we are to be judged forever for the foolishness of youth.

At some time in our lives, we may have believed, for instance, that white folks are better than black or brown or yellow folks. We may even have been misled to make fun of people of a different color. I remember when I was very young seeing the young men who hung out around the corner by the lumber yard in Apollo, tormenting a black man who was obviously a little slow.

They would ask him to run errands for them or to do some silly thing and he would do whatever they told him because he wanted to be part of the gang. These were young men who were out of work and feeling useless. I suppose teasing someone who was worse off than they were made them feel better about themselves, one of the fallacies of youth.

I hope that as they matured they changed their ways. Should they, as responsible adults who no longer saw racism as acceptable, be judged by what they did when they were very young and susceptible to gang influence?

Our political climate today seems to accept as fair game searching an opponent's past to find anything that might point to him as a racist or a womanizer. Some people don't even remember their youthful indiscretions. Should a good man or woman live always in the shadow of every misguided thing they did in the past? Are we denying ourselves some good public servants because we don't understand the fallacies of youth?

When a person under the age of 16 is convicted of a misdemeanor the records are sealed because of their extreme youth. Without that as part of our laws, many good law-abiding adults would be tagged forever as lawbreakers.

There was a time in our history when it was thought to be entertaining to blacken your face and sing and dance to mimic a person of color. I don't recall thinking it was racist, but I guess it was. I also remember when television opened its doors to black entertainers and I was amazed at how great they were and why it took us so long to recognize them.

I remember when a group of daring folks published a book of interviews with ex-slaves. The idea was to record for posterity their history and their thoughts about their lives.

Most of the conversations were paraphrased rather than recorded directly — except for one that stood out to me. It was a direct quote of a very old black man and ex-slave who was explaining his feelings as he had watched some young black women being sold at auction.

He repeated with contempt the words of the auctioneer, so I wrote them down and quoted them in my column. I thought his words should ring in our ears and remind us of our shameful past. My column never got published because the editor was afraid it would be hurtful to some of our readers.

He was probably right, but I thought it was one of my best columns. We need to remember our past shame so that we acknowledge it and don't repeat it.

However, shouldn't there be a cutoff time for reprimanding folks for past wrongs? Shouldn't there be some forgiveness for youthful mistakes? Are we to forever deny ourselves the service of good people who may have committed some youthful indiscretion or is this just politics at its worst?

Nina Gilfert is a columnist for the Daily Commercial. Email her at ngporch@gmail.com.