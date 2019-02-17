This weekend we celebrate President’s Day — a holiday set by Congress to collectively commemorate the lives of all American presidents. It turns out that we have a lot to celebrate. We have had some really great ones.

We have been pretty lucky with our presidents, particularly early in our history when communication was not instantaneous — as it is today — and we knew very little about the person that was chosen to lead us. Most presidents have been very honorable, patriotic men who when called upon by opportunity and circumstance rose to the occasion and forever engraved their names into the history of our country.

We have had presidents who have led us through dark and perilous times: George Washington at the birth of our nation, Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War, Roosevelt through the Great Depression, Truman through World War II, John F. Kennedy through the Cuban missile crisis and George W. Bush after 9/11.

We have also had a few really bad apples. Warren G. Harding and Richard Nixon come to mind. But mostly we have had good, courageous leaders that did the very best that they could do for our country.

We have a tremendous legacy of leaders who were known for various things: Honest Abe, George Washington’s “I cannot tell a lie,” Kennedy’s “Ask not what your country can do for you,” and Barack Obama’s ”Be the change that you want to see in the world.” And we have had presidents who have done amazing things, Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves, FDR created Social Security, Carter’s Camp David Peace Accord ended decades of war between Israel and Egypt, Obama passed health care — something that had been tried for 118 years.

And with that storied history in our rear view mirror, it is indeed hard to swallow the less-than-great administration that we are currently enduring.

We cannot be sure just how history will remember this time because his presidency is not over and we cannot imagine what surprises might lie ahead. But, I believe that history will reflect the fact that he stepped into shoes that were way too big for him and that he was simply not up to the task at hand.

Instead of inspiring thoughts from a podium once used to convey brilliant ideas, like going to the moon or The New Deal, we are currently subjected to petty and vindictive statements and threats. Rather than shoring up alliances and making “grand bargains” we see our president posing ideas that directly contradict our values and alienate our allies.

In his recent State of the Union address, President Trump introduced World War II veterans, commemorating the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Invasion of Normandy and our successful effort to free Europe from the grip of fascism. And in the same speech, he addressed a fake war on immigration as a platform for anger and racism, contrary to the heroic war in which those veterans had served.

I am glad that most of our WW II veterans are not alive today to see an American president embrace the very things that they fought so valiantly against. It is puzzling how President Trump can use part of his speech to introduce a survivor of the Nazi war camps, praising him for his courage, while he continues to order the incarceration of children torn from the arms of their parents at our southern border.

In that same speech, he conjured up a very Nixonian idea: stop investigating me. And for very similar reasons as Nixon. And, standing in the well of Congress, the president threatened that if they did continue to investigate him, he would not sign any legislation until it stopped.

Trump’s presidency will be remembered to be sure, perhaps for all of the wrong reasons. And it is historic. Nothing like this tragic presidency has ever happened to our country before. And we must be diligent to ensure that it never does again.