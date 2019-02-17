LAKE WORTH — There's a new clothing, home goods and jewelry boutique opening at a 2,400 square-foot site at 705 Lake Avenue on Thursday.

"I'm moving to Lake Worth because it's more my style," said Robin Benowitz, the owner of Eclective. "We're more fun, high-end, chippy and beachy."

The firm has been in Boca Raton for three years selling a boutique line of clothing, including pants, shirts and dresses — mostly for women.

"We have some vintage finds which we get from different curators and estates," Benowitz said. "We have vintage shoes and clothing, but that's just one little section in the store."

She said the prices are mid-range.

"It's different here than what you would find at a mall," Benowitz said. "The quality of clothing is way different than what you see in discount stores. You can feel the fabric, smell the incense and just hang out. People come to chill out."

Benowitz, a 50-year-old single mother of two kids, said she is known for her jewelry line. "I have quite a few local artisans in different states who offer fine jewelry," she said.

The store replaces SoFlo SnoBalls, the shaved ice cream store that closed in December after one year in business. Hoffman's Chocolates was there before.

Eclective was supposed to open a few weeks ago, but some floor issues pushed back the date. "It was a couple of setbacks, but it's not a big deal," she said. "We'll be ready for the Street Painting Festival."

Speaking of the festival, Benowitz said she can't wait.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing the artists and what they have going on," she said. "I want to hire an artist to do my back wall. I have this huge chalk wall and I was like, 'What am I going to do with it?'"

Benowitz has been an entrepreneur for the past seven years. It hasn't been easy for her being a single mom and running her own business. "It's difficult to pull off," she said. "But there are a lot of advantages. I just love what I do. I love going to work and I don't even consider it work."

She said she gets a ton of support from friends and family. It helps that her parents live in Wellington. "You have to create a balance," Benowitz said. "That's important in anything and you just make it happen."

Benowitz joins a few other new downtown business owners.

Brian McVan is opening The Rock Irish Pub in about eight weeks at 614 Lake Avenue, a site that had been vacant for more than 20 years.

David Kislin, a commercial realtor in Boca Raton and creator of JEL Development, bought 606 Lake Avenue in April for $1.8 million. He's not willing to talk about his plans, but Chris Fleming, a senior broker at Strategic Realty Services, told The Palm Beach Post in December that Kislin is planning a restaurant/bar.

Two other businesses opened in Lake Worth last year: Solid Image Tattoo Co. at 603 Lake Ave., and NoDoSo, an art gallery and event space that opened at 609 Lake Ave.

Benowitz believes she'll be at her news site for some time.

"I've been an artisan for quite a long time," she said. "That has evolved into doing this and letting people have access."

