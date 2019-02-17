The former deputy choked the woman about 30 times during a more than six-hour ordeal, police reported.

For the third time in less than three years, Gainesville police have charged a now-former Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputy with a crime.

Deputies served an arrest warrant early Saturday for Joseph Clayton Sperring, 29, of Gainesville. He is charged with battery by strangulation, battery, false imprisonment and obstructing justice.

About 2 a.m. Friday, Sperring and his girlfriend of two weeks returned to his apartment following a night out, according to a sworn complaint filed by Gainesville police.

Sperring accused her of cheating on him and told her to leave the apartment, according to the complaint. While Sperring was showering, she tried to get dressed to leave. After showering, Sperring physically forced her out of the apartment, according to the report.

As the woman walked away, Sperring chased her, according to the complaint, picked her up by her shoulders and carried her back inside, where he proceeded to argue with and choke her a total of about 30 times.

Before finally letting her leave at 8:45 a.m., the complaint said, Sperring told her she could leave only to later tell her he was joking. At times, he forced her to crawl through the apartment and, at one point, kept her in the apartment by sitting on her, the complaint said.

The woman said Sperring let her leave only after she gave him her mother's phone number and address. According to the report, Sperring said he would provide five people with the information and would kill her and her family if she told police.

Sperring also attempted to have non-consensual sex with the woman, but stopped only when she told him it would only make things worse, according to the report.

The victim went straight to the police, where investigators documented a number of fresh injuries.

Sperring was hired as an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy in September 2014. He was previously arrested in July 2017, when he was charged with aggravated assault and battery against his then-girlfriend.

Prosecutors dropped that case in August 2017, citing insufficient evidence.

Lt. Brett Rhodenizer said Sunday that Sperring resigned following that arrest.

In December 2016, Sperring was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. Prosecutors dropped the case in March 2017, citing insufficient evidence.

Sperring was released on bond from the Alachua County Jail Saturday.



