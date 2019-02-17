With temperatures on the rise, it will feel like spring has arrived this week in North Central Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas of fog are expected before 9 a.m. Monday. Otherwise, skies are predicted to be partly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and moderate wind. A 20 percent chance of showers is forecast.

Monday night, a 20 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. is predicted. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low near 62 degrees and moderate wind.

Partly sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday, with a high near 78 degrees and moderate wind. A 30 percent chance of showers is predicted after 1 p.m.

On Tuesday night, forecasters expect a 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 64 degrees.

Wednesday’s weather is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 83 and a 20 percent chance of showers.

Wednesday night, skies are predicted to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.

Thursday’s skies are expected to be partly sunny. The high will be near 84.

Thursday night, skies are predicted to be partly cloudy, and the low will be around 62 degrees.

Friday’s forecast is for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 84 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers.

Friday night should be partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday, skies are forecast to be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees and a 20 percent chance of showers.

— The National Weather Service issues the official forecast for Marion County and surrounding areas. The Star Banner uses AccuWeather forecasts on its weather page, which are sometimes different than official weather service predictions.