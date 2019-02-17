LEESBURG — It’s quiet and peaceful in the Goodwin Orchids warehouse, the noise of busy South Street blotted out by rows of beautiful hanging orchids.

It’s the kind of place that 92-year-old Rubye James would have enjoyed.

“She loved flowers,” said her son, Wayne Solomon.

Peace and quiet were what the retired school teacher deserved, but it was not what she got on Feb. 8, 2017, when two young men allegedly broke into her house, bludgeoned her to death, stole $70 for drug money, and dumped her body in a shallow grave.

But on Wednesday, Donna and Duane Goodwin paid special tribute to James by naming a new orchid hybrid they have developed in her honor.

Vanda Memoria Rubye Harrison James, a dusky violet orchid, has been officially recognized by the Royal Horticultural Society, the international registry for orchids.

It is the third time the Goodwins have registered an orchid as a tribute. They also named orchids after Billy Graham and his wife, Ruth.

“I just did it because I did not want Miss Rubye to be forgotten,” Donna Goodwin said.

The Goodwins had gotten to know her by helping her with her sprinkler system.

“I just had such respect for her,” Donna said. “She had lived 92 years, through the segregation years, and then a couple of thugs take your life.”

“It ripped my family,” Solomon said. “I think about it every day. I think, how did she feel? Did she suffer?”

Krystopher Laws, 23, and Joshua McClellan, 21, are awaiting trial on murder and armed burglary charges. No date has been set for the trial.

Solomon eagerly awaits justice.

“This new generation, they don’t want to work, they want to take things from you. She had a Bible in her car. They ripped out the pages to smoke reefer,” he said.

“Wild animals don’t do things like this,” he said.

But Wednesday, as Solomon loaded some of the fragile flowers into his car to take to his family, maybe, just maybe, a little bit of peace will go with him.

“Miss Rubye” would have liked that.