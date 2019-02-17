Accountants and do-it-yourself filers are figuring it out

The federal tax form for the 2018 individual return is the size of a postcard, as President Trump and Republican proponents of last year’s overhaul of federal tax law promised.

OK, so it’s more like a slightly oversized postcard.

But the redesign of Form 1040 has resulted in sections of taxpayer information that had been listed on prior versions of the form being shunted to six separate schedules; in fact, the “postcard” form appears to require a good deal more paper, in its printing and filing.

The cosmetic difference in the tax form is among a number changes resulting from the new law that seem to have a good news/bad news aspect:

• The standard deduction for all filers has nearly doubled, but taxpayers can no longer claim personal exemptions for themselves and their dependents;

• Changes in withholding that resulted in more take-home pay for wage-earners last year have some receiving lesser refunds or even sending checks to the IRS at tax time;

• The child tax credit has doubled to $2,000, but other credits have been eliminated, and the deduction for state and local taxes now has a cap of $10,000.

The sweeping changes are keeping Duggan Joiner & Co. especially busy this year, said Harry Daniels, principal and president of the Ocala CPA firm.

“I’ve had several calls already from new and prospective clients this year mainly because of the tax laws,” Daniels said. “It’s coming in somewhat steadily and regularly, especially on the business side. People are saying, ‘I don’t understand these laws.’”

Doug MacPhail manages the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program for United Way of Marion County, in which 32 volunteers provide free tax preparation at five locations. MacPhail said the clear winners in the overhaul are earners in the top individual bracket, whose tax rate decreased from 39.6 to 37 percent.

“People who are making normal incomes between $20,000 and $100,000 will say they are getting some benefits, but not what (the law’s backers) made it out to be,” MacPhail said.

For the 2018 return, the standard deduction increases from $6,350 to $12,000 for single filers; from $9,350 to $18,000 for a head of household; and from $12,700 to $24,000 for married couples filing jointly. At the same time, taxpayers may no longer claim personal exemptions of $4,050 apiece for themselves and dependents.

In the case of a single filer with no dependents, the total deduction increases from $10,400 to $12,000. For a married couple filing jointly with one child qualifying for the tax credit, which doubles to $2,000 this year, the total deduction increases from $25,850 to $26,000.

But for larger families, the elimination of the personal exemption will result in a decreased total deduction.

Meanwhile, some taxpayers are realizing at tax time that their withholding changed during 2018, according to MacPhail.

"That changed on Feb. 1 of last year," he said. "Getting $10 or $20 more in the weekly paycheck is important to some people, but at the end of the year, that’s a big difference, because $20 a week is $1,000 a year."

MacPhail noted that the new tax law has done away with deductions for business expenses such as mileage, meals and entertaining clients.

Another change is a cap at $10,000 of deductions of state and local taxes, frequently used for property taxes.

According to Daniels, the latter shouldn’t have much effect locally.

“How many people in Ocala and Marion County have $10,000 in property taxes?” he said. “That is a lot of property tax.”

Because of the increase in the standard deduction and the restriction of itemized deductions, the Urban Institute/Brookings Institution Tax Policy Center estimates the percent of filers taking the standard deduction rather than itemizing will increase from about 75 percent to about 90 percent.

A decrease in itemizing could point to a drop in charitable contributions. Patrick Rooney of the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy said the school conducted a study based not on the tax overhaul signed by President Trump but of a similar proposal introduced by former U.S. Rep. David Camp, R-Michigan, in 2014.

According to Rooney, researchers projected household charitable giving would drop by 4.6 percent, “because so many households would become non-itemizers.”

“When people lose their tax itemization status, they tend to give less and more of them don’t give at all,” said Rooney, an economist and the executive associate dean for academic programs at the Lilly Family School.

For the 2018 return, all taxpayers will use the postcard 1040 form.

The overhaul discontinued the 1040EZ for single filers with no dependents, as well as the 1040A, known as the short form. Daniels said he has mixed feelings about changes to the 1040.

“For somebody who just has a W-2 from an employer, their pension and IRA accounts, and their Social Security, they’re going to be able to go bang, bang, bang, go down the postcard-sized form and be set and done,” he said. “They should be very happy.”

But Daniels described the old 1040 as “a two-page, beautifully designed taxpayer’s checklist.”

“You could go right down the front page, dealing with the all the income and adjustments to income,” he said. “Flip it over, and you could go right down the tax calculation, pick up your tax credits, pick up your additional taxes for whatever, and pick up your payments, estimated taxes, whatever.

“Now all those checklists are buried in the schedules and people are going to have to go back and find them,” he said. “And I hope they go back and look.”

MacPhail estimated that with the new form, VITA is going through about 20 percent more paper to print the same information as last year.

“Instead of the information that used to be on your 1040 regarding credits and deductions and so forth, now there’s all kinds of separate forms you have to attach to it instead, so they can have their postcard-sized form,” he said.

The new 1040 comes in a booklet. Between six pages the IRS labels as intentionally left blank and large gaps elsewhere, white space easily takes up 10 of the booklet’s 16 pages.

David Lent, 50, who waited to meet with a tax preparer at VITA’s offices housed in the Marion County Literacy Center on Wednesday, said he wasn’t concerned with changes to the IRS documents.

“It doesn’t really affect me,” Lent said. “I don’t understand the tax forms, anyway. That’s why I come. I just can’t do it by myself.”

Karen Reed, a VITA volunteer, said the agency’s clients are generally accepting of the massive changes in the tax law.

“I haven’t had anybody get violently upset, but then my clients never do,” said Reed, who retired from a career with AT&T. “They’re just glad we’re here. If they have personal feelings about it, they pretty much take it away with them.”