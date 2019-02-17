The Eustis African-American Heritage Committee kicked-off the 26th annual African-American Heritage Festival on Saturday with a parade on Bates Ave. The parade was followed by a festival with food, entertainment and vendors.

This is just one of the events in Lake County celebrating African-American culture this month. Other events include:

Royal’s Soul Food Festival is 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Rohan Recreation Center, 850 Kristine Way in The Villages. Dinner is from 5 to 7 p.m. Bring your own bottle if you wish — cups, water and ice are provided. Cost is $30 per person and reservations are required. For more information, go to eventbrite.com/e/soul-food-fest-2019-tickets-52864354708.

The Young Performing Artists of Royal Community in Sumter County, one of Florida's oldest African-American communities, has 40 Acres and a Mule tours scheduled for 11 a.m. on Feb. 27. If you would like to participate, call 352-748-0260 or email youngartists@aol.com.

The Leesburg Black Heritage Black-Tie Gala, honoring notable people in the community, is Feb. 22 at the Morrison Untied Methodist Church Family Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Community Development Corp. of Leesburg, 314 S. Canal St.

In Leesburg on March 2, the African-American Heritage Festival Parade marches down Main Street, followed by the festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of Pine and Child streets. Enjoy food, live music, games and fun.