El Niño spent the fall and early winter flirting with Earth, warming up the equatorial Pacific but not making the connection with the atmosphere above.

The coupling, however, is now complete, and the Climate Prediction Center declared last week that the global pattern often responsible for wetter and cooler Florida winters is here.

Because El Niño developed late, and is weak, its influence in the Sunshine State may be muted, and experts said it’s too soon to draw conclusions about whether it could subdue hurricane season, which begins June 1. The center is giving El Niño a 55 percent chance of sticking around into spring.

Florida climatologist David Zierden said the Panhandle through Orlando has already experienced El Niño-like winter rains with some areas more than double normal rainfall amounts.

Pacific Ocean temperatures reached the El Niño threshold in mid September, he said, and the subsequent activity in the sub tropical jet stream and frequent passage of low pressure systems have been hallmark El Niño.

“In North Florida we’ve been, in my opinion, in El Niño since October,” Zierden said. “South Florida is a different story.”

South Florida had been slipping into severe drought until late last month, when two bouts of heavy rain on Jan. 27 and Jan. 31 put most areas above normal for rainfall averages.

As of Tuesday, nowhere south of Lake Okeechobee was in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Coastal areas of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties remain “abnormally dry” — the lowest level on the federal dryness intensity scale.

Palm Beach County has had between 2.6 and 3.3 inches of rain above normal for the year, with western areas seeing the highest amounts. At Palm Beach International Airport, 9.12 inches of rain has fallen this year, according to the National Weather Service’s official gauge. That ranks 2019 as the ninth wettest year to date in 121 years.

In the 16-county region overseen by the South Florida Water Management District, the average rainfall for the year is 2.5 inches above normal.

During El Niño years, trade winds weaken, shifting the position of deep tropical thunderstorms in the Pacific, which disrupts upper air patterns. The subtropical jet stream gets shoved south over the Gulf of Mexico where the rushing river of air incites storminess in Florida and cooler temperatures because of increased cloud cover.

Jacksonville, Gainesville and Lakeland have all had above normal rainfall this year. Jacksonville is just 0.35 inches above average. Gainesville and Lakeland are 1.25 and 2.18 inches higher than normal, respectively. Sarasota is near normal with a total of 2.97 inches measured through Thursday.

Some El Niño years have come with dangerous storms and tornado outbreaks.

A monster El Niño in 1997-98 contributed to deadly tornadoes in Florida that killed 42 people and injured 365, according to the National Climatic Data Center.

The so-called “Groundhog Day tornado,” which occurred on Feb. 2, 1998, rampaged 21 miles from the Miami International Airport to southern Broward County. It caused $205 million in damage and left hundreds of thousands without power.

“So far we have been spared any major outbreaks of severe weather,” Zierden said. “But during El Niño years, March is a very stormy month.”

Robert Molleda, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, said the Climate Prediction Center’s forecast through April is showing a higher likelihood of above normal rainfall.

“My feeling is they might not make big changes for the March to May period given a similar overall pattern,” he said.

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said some of the above normal rainfall in parts of the west is related to sub-seasonal variability in the Madden Julian Oscillation — a large scale area of storminess that circles the globe every 30 to 60 days.