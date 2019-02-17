The Carriage House, the focus of scorn to some living in Midtown or near the Sea streets, finally won approval last week by the Town Council. And although they may not think so, those neighbors and their concerns seem to have won the day.

To earn approval, the applicants bent over backward to make concessions to their new neighbors, including significantly reducing the size of the club, changing closing time from 2 a.m. to midnight or 12:30 a.m. (depending on the day of the week) and ensuring — at least as much as possible — that club members will not park on the Sea streets. They agreed to restrictive conditions — 30 in all — in the name of peace and quiet for neighbors.

The Carriage House, led by Managing Director Michael R. McCarty, jumped through hoops to make the plan agreeable to the council and less intrusive to those living nearby. The club worked with a sound engineer to mitigate noise, dropped the number of memberships and limited occupancy to 225 people on regular days and 250 for special events. The owners, who will sink $15 million to $20 million into renovating 264 and 270 S. County Road, must wait at least two years before seeking any modifications from the council.

The restrictions seem burdensome — such as only three musicians for any live-music event and no dance floor or amplified music — especially because a restaurant (though smaller) operated there for many years and a mixed-use development, Phipps Plaza, is nearby. South County Road, one of the main commercial streets in town, has been struggling for years with empty storefronts, including this property, so the club should give the area a shot in the arm when it opens in about two years.

Though many nearby did not want the club to open at all, they should at least be satisfied with the concessions made. With all the past acrimony, hopefully now everyone can be neighborly.