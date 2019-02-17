An Oak Hill man was shot early Sunday in an argument with some uninvited guests who showed up at a party at his home, Volusia County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The shooting, which reportedly occurred around 1 a.m., left the homeowner critically injured, said sheriff's spokeswoman Laura Williams.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of East Church Street. A confrontation occurred when four juveniles arrived uninvited to the home where the adult victim was hosting a party for his high school children, investigators said.

The four juveniles were told to leave but one of them refused. An argument started and shots were fired at the man, who was struck in the neck, Williams said. The juveniles fled the scene.

Two suspects are sought: James Powell, 15, also known as “Budha,” and Sylvano Leslie II, 17, are being charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The victim was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition, Williams said.

Sheriff's Office detectives continue to investigate the shooting, which is not considered a random act, Williams said.

------

DON'T MISS AN EPISODE, SUBSCRIBE: iTunes | Google Play